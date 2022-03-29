MotoGP: Marc Marquez to miss Argentina Grand Prix

A Repsol Honda media statement confirmed that the Spaniard visited his ophthalmologist, Dr Sanchez Dalmau, at the Hospital Clínic in Barcelona where he underwent his second medical check-up after the horrific crash at Mandalika Circuit almost a week ago.

In his latest examination, Dalmau confirmed that the Honda rider's diplopia shows a notable improvement and reaffirmed that the progression of his vision is very favourable. As it happened with the last time he suffered from diplopia, the number 93 will continue to carry out a conservative treatment regime with regular check-ups.

"The Repsol Honda Team rider will not take part in the next round of the MotoGP World Championship that takes place this weekend in Argentina as he continues his recovery," a Honda statement added.

"The second neuro-ophthalmological evaluation carried out on Marc (Marquez) this Monday has shown a very favourable evolution in the paralysis of the fourth right nerve affected by the fall that occurred at the Indonesian Grand Prix. Recovery is not yet complete, and Marc (Marquez) must follow the established therapeutic regime with conservative treatment," Dalmau said.

The Argentina Grand Prix will be held at the Autodromo Termas de Río Hondo circuit in Argentina on Sunday (April 3).

Team Gresini Racing MotoGP's Enea Bastianini won the opening round in Qatar while Red Bull KTM Factory Racing's Miguel Oliveira reigned supreme in the wet race in Indonesia.

Marquez had finished fifth in the season-opener under lights at the Losail International Circuit in Qatar, while he was ruled out of the Indonesia GP after the terrific crash in the warm-up.