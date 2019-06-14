English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

MotoGP Raceweek: Rossi spends track day at 'forbidden' Cavallara

By
Valentino Rossi
Valentino Rossi aims to get his MotoGP season back on course in Catalunya.

Catalunya, June 14: Valentino Rossi hopes a track day at "forbidden" Cavallara can help revive his MotoGP fortunes at the Catalunya Grand Prix this weekend.

The Yamaha rider's last outing at the Italian Grand Prix ended disappointingly when he crashed out, having earlier missed out on Q2.

Italian Rossi, sitting fifth in the standings, responded by returning to the track where he suffered a broken leg while training in 2017 - having previously been told to avoid it by his team and family.

"It's a good therapy, after a hard weekend like in Mugello," Rossi said.

View this post on Instagram

Un elegante saluto dal Montmeló 🤵🏼 📸 @falex79 @camilss #motogp70years

A post shared by valeyellow46 (@valeyellow46) on Jun 13, 2019 at 2:21pm PDT

"You need to stay concentrated and continue your programme, and after the race in Mugello, we were in Cavallara, that is the track where I injured in 2017, but it is one of my favourite tracks, it's a fantastic place, I love always to go there and I grew up there also.

"But unfortunately, before the Misano 2017 I had a crash and I had the injury, so all my team - and especially my father and all the guys around - don't let me go, for two years.

"I push always but it is forbidden for me. But this time, from the beginning of the season that we speak with Dovizioso and Petrucci, to go together one time, and they want to come to Cavallara, so I go to my father and I say, 'I've Petrucci and Dovizioso this time, we've to go.'"

Rossi, 40, says he will be competing on one of his favourite tracks in Barcelona this weekend, but has dampened expectations heading into the race.

"We arrive in a difficult moment, we aren't very fast unfortunately, but we need minimum to work better than in Mugello, to stay more concentrated, try to be strong from tomorrow and try to make the best," he added.

(With Omnisport inputs)

More VALENTINO ROSSI News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 19 - June 14 2019, 03:00 PM
England
West Indies
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IND vs NZ: When rain left cricket cold
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, June 14, 2019, 0:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 14, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue