MotoGP riders ready for battle in Barcelona

Marquez confident
"For me, both the Ducati riders are contenders in the Championship, strong and good opponents, Dovizioso is only 12 points behind me, Danilo 33, everything is very tight, including Rins. We need to keep going try to push and work in the same way as this first part of the season because I feel really good and really confident," the Repsol Honda rider added.
Dovizioso positive
Dovizioso, who won at the venue two years ago also sounded quite upbeat.
"For sure 12 points behind Marc at this moment is really positive, we've more points than last year, we've been consistent, but we want to get back to winning because if you want to fight with Marc you've to win some races. He's always there and on a bay day he's still on the podium and he's able to try and win the race."
Incredible Rins
Rins, who is third in the Championship, spoke about his chances.
"Well for sure we had an incredible race. When I finished I was very...I thought I was able to win! I fought with all the Ducatis and Hondas but we already knew we would suffer. Positive is we finished less than one second off the win, I enjoyed it a lot, overtaking these guys a lot and it was very fun."
Petrucci cautious
The man who eventually won in Mugello, Danilo Petrucci, talked through the incredible weekend.
"I just started to think that Mugello was the first of good racing. The last three races we always fought for the podium and we want to continue like this. I think here will be more difficult than Mugello, we are four maybe six riders who can fight for the win every race."