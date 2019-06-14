English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

MotoGP riders ready for battle in Barcelona

By
MotoGP riders
MotoGP riders strike a happy pose.

Bengaluru, June 14: Exactly 70 years since the FIM MotoGP World Championship began, the riders return back to the Circuit de Catalunya in Barcelona for the seventh round of the series.

Before bikes are on track in the Catalan GP on Sunday (June 16), it was time to talk with as many as seven riders taking centre stage in the pre-event press conference.

The track action begins on Friday (June 14) and lights will be out for the MotoGP race on Sunday at at 2pm local time (5.30pm IST).

"Of course I'm happy to arrive in this way to our home GP and yeah after Mugello, you know we arrive in a great moment because normally in Mugello we struggle, this year we struggled but we were there so we'll see here. In the last years Ducati were very fast, so they'll be fast again this year! But we'll try to do our best and the target is try to work in our garage and on Sunday try to be on the podium. If we've a small chance at the victory we'll try," said world champion Marc Marquez.

Marquez confident

Marquez confident

"For me, both the Ducati riders are contenders in the Championship, strong and good opponents, Dovizioso is only 12 points behind me, Danilo 33, everything is very tight, including Rins. We need to keep going try to push and work in the same way as this first part of the season because I feel really good and really confident," the Repsol Honda rider added.

Dovizioso positive

Dovizioso positive

Dovizioso, who won at the venue two years ago also sounded quite upbeat.

"For sure 12 points behind Marc at this moment is really positive, we've more points than last year, we've been consistent, but we want to get back to winning because if you want to fight with Marc you've to win some races. He's always there and on a bay day he's still on the podium and he's able to try and win the race."

Incredible Rins

Incredible Rins

Rins, who is third in the Championship, spoke about his chances.

"Well for sure we had an incredible race. When I finished I was very...I thought I was able to win! I fought with all the Ducatis and Hondas but we already knew we would suffer. Positive is we finished less than one second off the win, I enjoyed it a lot, overtaking these guys a lot and it was very fun."

Petrucci cautious

Petrucci cautious

The man who eventually won in Mugello, Danilo Petrucci, talked through the incredible weekend.

"I just started to think that Mugello was the first of good racing. The last three races we always fought for the podium and we want to continue like this. I think here will be more difficult than Mugello, we are four maybe six riders who can fight for the win every race."

(By a special arrangement with Dorna Sports)

More MOTOGP News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 19 - June 14 2019, 03:00 PM
England
West Indies
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IND vs NZ: When rain left cricket cold
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, June 14, 2019, 11:54 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 14, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue