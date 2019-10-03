MotoGP raceweek: Dominant Marquez eyes sixth title - Thailand Grand Prix in numbers

The Spaniard needs to claim two points more than Andrea Dovizioso at the Chang International Circuit to capture the championship yet again.

Thailand's very brief history as a MotoGP circuit is on his side, with Marquez having won the only race at the track last year.

Here , myKhel.com looks at the best Opta facts ahead of a potentially decisive race.

9 - Marquez has taken nine pole positions this season in MotoGP, his best tally in the top category since 2014 (13). 9 - The Spaniard has recorded the fastest lap nine times in 2019, his best tally in MotoGP since 2014 (12). 19 - Excluding abandonments, Marquez has finished in first or second place in each of his last 19 races, his best such run in MotoGP. 17 - Since 2012, Spanish riders have won in 17 of the last 23 MotoGP races in Asia (Qatar, Malaysia, Japan and Thailand). 7 - Dovizioso was second last year in the Thailand Grand Prix. The Italian rider has finished seven times on the podium this season and with three more he will set a new personal record in the top category (9 in 2018). 99 - Ducati's Dovizioso has finished on the podium 99 times in his career (all categories). Only three Italian riders have reached 100 podiums previously (Valentino Rossi, 234; Giacomo Agostini, 159 and Max Biaggi, 111). 1 - Danilo Petrucci is the only rider to collect points in every MotoGP race this season. His 155 points this season represent his record in his eight seasons in the top category. 11 - Valentino Rossi has not finished on the podium in his last 11 MotoGP races, his second-worst run in the top category (16 Grands Prix in 2011 and 2012) and the worst he's managed with Yamaha. 1 - Rossi has only finished on the podium in one of his last seven MotoGP races in Asia (3rd in the 2018 Qatar Grand Prix). 4 - Maverick Vinales has finished on the podium in four of his seven last MotoGP races but has finished on the podium in only three of his 14 MotoGP previous races in Asia, although one of them was at Chang International Circuit in Thailand (3rd in 2018).