MotoGP Raceweek: Vinales clinches pole at Phillip Island

By Sacha Pisani
Vinales

Melbourne, October 27: Maverick Vinales dominated at Phillip Island as he secured pole position for Sunday's MotoGP Australian Grand Prix.

Saturday's qualifying session was postponed by a day after strong winds and rain in FP4, when KTM's Miguel Oliveira was blown off track, meant organisers declared conditions unsafe.

The adverse weather conditions pushed qualifying back to Sunday – just three hours before the race – and Monster Energy Yamaha star Vinales topped the timesheets.

Spaniard Vinales produced a time of one minute, 28.492 seconds for his third pole position of the season, ahead of Petronas Yamaha sensation Fabio Quartararo.

Marc Marquez will complete the front row, despite a tense finish which saw the world champion make a dramatic save following a monumental front-end slide through Turn 1.

Five-time Australian GP champion Valentino Rossi enjoyed one of his best performances after earning fourth place for Monster Yamaha, ahead of Ducati rider Danilo Petrucci, while LCR Honda's Cal Crutchlow rounded out the second row.

Meanwhile, Oliveira – who was involved in Saturday's horror crash – has been declared unfit for the race due to pain and swelling in both hands.

PROVISIONAL CLASSIFICATION

1. Maverick Vinales (Monster Energy Yamaha): 1:28.492

2. Fabio Quartararo (Petronas Yamaha): +0.551s

3. Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda): +0.724s

4. Valentino Rossi (Monster Energy Yamaha): +0.751s

5. Danilo Petrucci (Ducati): +0.847s

6. Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda): +1.043s

7. Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing Team): +1.066s

8. Andrea Iannone (Aprilia Racing Team): +1.089s

9. Jack Miller (Pramac Racing): +1.123s

10. Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati): +1.175s

11. Franco Morbidelli (Petronas Yamaha): +1.224s

12. Alex Rins (Suzuki Ecstar): +1.455s

Story first published: Sunday, October 27, 2019, 6:30 [IST]
