English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

MotoGP Raceweek: Superstar Rossi relishing 400th start at Phillip Island

By
Valentino Rossi
The Australian Grand Prix is set to mark Valentino Rossi's 400th start, a feat the Italian rider is proud to be achieving.

Bengaluru, october 24: The MotoGP weekend is a special one for Valentino Rossi as the 'Doctor' hits the milestone of 400 Grands Prix, meaning he has taken part in 42.5 per cent of all the GPs that have taken place since 1949.

No wonder, the seven-time MotoGP world champion is delighted to have the chance to make his 400th Grand Prix start at Phillip Island.

The Italian is set to become the first rider in history to reach the milestone at this weekend's Australian Grand Prix and the Monster Energy Yamaha star was in a reflective mood.

The Italian, who has claimed nine titles across all classes, has taken part in 42.5 per cent of all motorcycle grand prix events since the start of the FIM MotoGP World Championship in 1949, scoring points in 353 of his 399 starts.

Australian MotoGP: Valentino Rossi set to make his 400th Grand Prix start

MotoGP riders ready to take on iconic Phillip Island

"It's been a long, long time," said Rossi. "It's something you don't expect, especially when I was young, but in my career I've never had a clear idea of what will happen or how long I have to race.

"When I was 17 you see a guy that is 25 years old and it felt like your grandfather! Now I am 40, imagine!

"It's a good achievement because I didn't know what to expect when I started my career.

"It is good to make the 400 here in Phillip Island as it is an iconic place for MotoGP and all the riders love the circuit because it is something special compared to the rest. It is one of the best places."

While the riders got to enjoy the sun around media activities on Thursday, rain is forecast for when they take to the track across the weekend.

"We pray, everybody prays, for the weekend weather to be like this with the blue sky and fantastic temperature," said Rossi.

"Unfortunately, the good weather has arrived a little bit too much in anticipation of the weekend so we will have to fight with difficult conditions at Phillip Island. Anyway, it is always a pleasure."

(With Omnisport/MotoGP.com inputs)

More VALENTINO ROSSI News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: LIL 1 - 1 VCF
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, October 24, 2019, 14:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 24, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue