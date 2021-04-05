MotoGP review: Quartararo buoyed by Doha GP victory

Quartararo topped the podium three times last year and gave Monster Yamaha a second successive win in Qatar on Sunday.

The 21-year-old came out on top under the lights at Losail ahead of compatriot Johann Zarco (Pramac Racing), giving France a first double premier class podium since way back in 1954.

MotoGP analysis: How Quartararo delivered a stunner in Doha

Zarco's rookie team-mate Jorge Martin secured a maiden MotoGP podium finish in a thriller, which saw the closest top-15 finish in history.

The closest top 15 in history (by miles)! 💨



And an 18-wheeler at the front for most of the race! 🤯#DohaGP 🏁 | 📰https://t.co/vvy2iYnuDj — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) April 4, 2021

Only 8.928 seconds separated Quartararo and Miguel Oliveira, who crossed the line in 15th place, comfortably smashing the record of 15.093 seconds set at the same venue.

Quartararo struggled with the pressure of mounting a championship challenge in 2020 and has worked closely with a psychologist in recent months.

Doha GP: Quartararo stages a stunning comeback win

He took great heart from rising to the occasion with his first victory of the season in the second round

"I feel like this win gives me much more confidence than the wins from last year as I came from far back," Quartararo said.

"In the test it was difficult and I say woah, because the Ducati are fast in the straight and in the pace and it would be difficult to beat them

"But actually you need to look at yourself and try to be the best you can, and this is what we did today and it gave me a boost of confidence for the future."

Quartararo is four points behind early championship leader Zarco in the standings.

After back-toback races in the Middle East, the MotoGP caravan moves to Europe with the Portuguese Grand Prix set to take place on April 18.

What will Portimao bring? We don't have to wait long to find out!

(With Omnisport/MotoGP inputs)