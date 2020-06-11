MotoGP revises 2020 calendar, season to start at Jerez on July 19

The revised calendar comprises 13 rounds in Europe, with five circuits holding back-to-back races between July and November, with possibly four more races outside of Europe scheduled to take place up to December 13.

An FIM/Dorna Sports statement said the season will end no later than December 13 and will not have more than 17 rounds, including the cancelled traditional season-opener at the Losail International Circuit in Qatar.

The 2020 MotoGP season has been a non-starter so far, due to the global outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic with races in Qatar, German, Dutch, Finnish, British, Australian, Japanese and Italy being cancelled.

Coronavirus: Iconic MotoGP race at Mugello cancelled

A decision on whether to to hold the four races not yet cancelled - the United States, Argentina, Thailand and Malaysian Grands Prix - will be taken by July 31.

The rescheduled season will start with with back-to-back races at the Circuito de Jerez Angel Nieto circuit in Spain on July 19 and 26, subject to government approval.

The Czech GP at Brno will be round three on August 9, before back-to-back races in Austria on August 16 and 23, the first of two triple-headers in the schedule.

Misano will host two races on September 13 and 20, with the Catalan and French Grnad Prixs following on September 27 and October 11. The Le Mans race will form another triple-header with the two races at Aragon on October 18 and 25.

A double-header at Valencia on November 8 and 15 brings the European calendar to a close.

In a recent interview Dorna Sports CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta had talked about the possibility of a truncated 2020 MotoGP calendar with a possible start at Jerez and the organisers stuck with it.

MotoGP season may start in Jerez on July 19

Repsol Honda rider and reigning world champion Marc Marquez of Spain welcomed the revised calendar, saying he was eager to be back on the track.

"We already have official calendar 2020! Looking forward to getting back on the circuits and let the action begin! Revised 2020 Calendar! Eager to come back to the circuits and start the action!," Marquez tweeted.

Ya tenemos calendario oficial 2020! 😃 Con ganas de volver a los circuitos y que empiece la acción! ✊🏼

Revised 2020 Calendar! Eager to come back to the circuits and start the action! ✊🏼 pic.twitter.com/W9fQF2GDlu — Marc Márquez (@marcmarquez93) June 11, 2020

The FIM and Dorna Sports added that all dates and entry of spectators were subject to the evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic and the approval of the corresponding authorities.