MotoGP revs back into life with Qatar Grand Prix

Rarely is anything predictable in this era of MotoGP, but there is at least one certainty everyone can agree on-- we are most definitely ready to go racing

This season, the headlines are overflowing before a lap has even been ticked off in anger. A new champion begins the year on the throne, Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar), and the world waits with bated breath to find out when we will get to see the return of six-time world champion Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team), although he will not be racing in Qatar.

Marc Marquez to miss MotoGP season openers in Qatar

Rider and team musical chairs leaves us with a different grid and new colours for many, as well as a few new faces as we welcome four rookies. But it is the same incredible level of competition: thousandths are the new hundredths in MotoGP.

Doha hosts the first and second Grands Prix of the season and Losail also opened its doors for all the official winter test days this year and so we are heading in primed.

A legendary history, a thrilling new generation! 🔥



Next weekend, we'll be LIVE at Losail to start the next chapter! 🙌#ThisisMotoGP and this is the #QatarGP! 🇶🇦 pic.twitter.com/OfxOH2f2nZ — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) March 21, 2021

Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team) arrives with the biggest target on his back, flanked by a flotilla of Yamahas as the testing timesheets saw the Aussie and his team-mate Francesco Bagnaia bookend a top five reigned by Ducati and Yamaha. But there is more to racing than one-lap speed...

The stage is set, the floodlights are primed and the grid is ready to start another rollercoaster season of incredible racing with the Barwa Grand Prix of Qatar on March 28, followed by the Tissot Grand Prix of Doha on April 4.

Do not miss it, with lights out for the first MotoGP race of 2021 season at 8pm local time (IST 10.30pm). The Indian audience can catch all the action live on Eurosport.

Let's GO!

(By a special arrangement with Dorna Sports)