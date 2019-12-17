MotoGP rider Andrea Iannone provisionally suspended

"The Federation Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM) has advised Italian Grand Prix rider Andrea Iannone that he is provisionally suspended pursuant to Article 7.9.1 of the 2019 FIM Anti-doping Code (CAD)," an FIM statement said.

The FIM statement added that Italian rider is free to challenge the suspension.

"Mr Andrea Iannone has the right to request and attend the analysis of his B sample.

"Mr Andrea Iannone is provisionally suspended with effect from 17 December 2019. He is therefore barred from participating in any motorcycling competition or activity until further notice. Under Article 7.9.3.2 CAD, Mr Iannone may request lifting of his provisional suspension.

"Under the World Anti-Doping Code and the FIM Anti-Doping Code, the FIM is unable to provide any additional information at this time."

The 30-year-old is the first rider since Anthony West in 2012 to test positive for a doping violation in the Grand Prix paddock.

"The decision to provisionally suspend Mr Andrea Iannone was mandatory following the receipt of a report from the WADA accredited laboratory in Kreischa b. Dresden (Germany) indicating an Adverse Analytical Finding of a non-specified substance under Section 1.1.a) Exogenous Anabolic Androgenic Steroids (AAS) of the 2019 Prohibited List, in a urine sample collected from him at an in-competition test carried out by the FIM at the round of the FIM Grand Prix World Championship held in Sepang, Malaysia on 3 November 2019."

Iannone, who joined Aprilia after replacing an off-colour Scott Redding at the start of the season, finished 16th with 43 points in the 2019 FIM MotoGP World Championship with his best being the sixth-place finish at the Australian Grand Prix in Phillip Island.

(With FIM inputs)