English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

MotoGP rider Andrea Iannone provisionally suspended

By
Andrea Iannone
Andrea Iannone can challenge his suspension

Bengaluru, December 17: MotoGP rider Andrea Iannone of Team Aprilia has been suspended provisionally after testing positive for an banned substance, sports global governing body -- FIM -- announced.

"The Federation Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM) has advised Italian Grand Prix rider Andrea Iannone that he is provisionally suspended pursuant to Article 7.9.1 of the 2019 FIM Anti-doping Code (CAD)," an FIM statement said.

The FIM statement added that Italian rider is free to challenge the suspension.

"Mr Andrea Iannone has the right to request and attend the analysis of his B sample.

"Mr Andrea Iannone is provisionally suspended with effect from 17 December 2019. He is therefore barred from participating in any motorcycling competition or activity until further notice. Under Article 7.9.3.2 CAD, Mr Iannone may request lifting of his provisional suspension.

"Under the World Anti-Doping Code and the FIM Anti-Doping Code, the FIM is unable to provide any additional information at this time."

The 30-year-old is the first rider since Anthony West in 2012 to test positive for a doping violation in the Grand Prix paddock.

"The decision to provisionally suspend Mr Andrea Iannone was mandatory following the receipt of a report from the WADA accredited laboratory in Kreischa b. Dresden (Germany) indicating an Adverse Analytical Finding of a non-specified substance under Section 1.1.a) Exogenous Anabolic Androgenic Steroids (AAS) of the 2019 Prohibited List, in a urine sample collected from him at an in-competition test carried out by the FIM at the round of the FIM Grand Prix World Championship held in Sepang, Malaysia on 3 November 2019."

Iannone, who joined Aprilia after replacing an off-colour Scott Redding at the start of the season, finished 16th with 43 points in the 2019 FIM MotoGP World Championship with his best being the sixth-place finish at the Australian Grand Prix in Phillip Island.

(With FIM inputs)

More ANDREA IANNONE News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, December 17, 2019, 15:55 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 17, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue