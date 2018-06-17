Little and large - when diminutive MotoGP rider Pedrosa met NBA giant Gasol

Barcelona, June 17: Sports stars come in all shapes and sizes.
That fact may barely have been better illustrated than when MotoGP rider Dani Pedrosa met fellow Spaniard and NBA star Pau Gasol on Saturday (June 16).
Two-time NBA champion Gasol, who measures in at 7ft, towered over the diminutive Repsol Honda man at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.
Up next to the 5ft, 2in Pedrosa, it made for quite an amusing photo opportunity.
Just a photo of 5ft 2in tall @26_DaniPedrosa stood next to @paugasol who is a whopping 7ft tall. Thank you that'll be all. pic.twitter.com/xz7L9FRXfL— MotoGP™ (@MotoGP) June 16, 2018
Source: OPTA
