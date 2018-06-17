English

Little and large - when diminutive MotoGP rider Pedrosa met NBA giant Gasol

Posted By:
Pau Gasol and Dani Pedrosa
Pau Gasol and Dani Pedrosa

Barcelona, June 17: Sports stars come in all shapes and sizes.

That fact may barely have been better illustrated than when MotoGP rider Dani Pedrosa met fellow Spaniard and NBA star Pau Gasol on Saturday (June 16).

Two-time NBA champion Gasol, who measures in at 7ft, towered over the diminutive Repsol Honda man at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Up next to the 5ft, 2in Pedrosa, it made for quite an amusing photo opportunity.

Source: OPTA

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Sunday, June 17, 2018, 2:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 17, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS

    Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue