MotoGP riders get ready for another stunning showdown in Styria

Quartararo eyes improvement

Quartararo began the proceedings by recalling his bad outing in the Austrian Grand Prix while seeking improvement in the Styrian GP.

"It was a pretty frustrating race last Sunday but like you say it was strange after the big crash. Main thing is everyone was safe. For me it's wide open and so I want to work a little bit better and fight with the podium guys."

Dovizioso relaxed

Dovizioso, the winner of the Austrian GP, who has an impeccable record at the Red Bull Ring circuit spoke next.

"It was very strange after the race, but more I think because there were no fans and none of my friends at the race, more so than because of my future, which I'm really relaxed about, and especially about this season. But, we've to be better."

Binder's learning curve

Binder, the surprise winner in Brno was brought back to earth in Red Bull Ring and the South African is relishing the learning curve.

"I learnt a lot in these two races, to finish fourth was a shock for sure. The good thing is we really know now after this race; we know the points I need to improve on, and I expect I can do a better job from the beginning this time around."

Rossi's relief

Rossi, who survived a major scare after Franco Morbidelli's cartwheeling Yamaha flew across just centimetres in front of him, spoke about his relief.

"It was a very difficult moment, yes, because it was very scary. During the crash, fortunately from the bike I saw just the bike of Zarco flying over Maverick, but sincerely I didn't see that of Franco (Morbidelli) because it was too close and too fast. We were very lucky because neither bike touched us."