English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

MotoGP riders make a pit stop in Paris

By
MotoGP riders
Johann Zarco, Jorge Lorenzo and Fabio Quartararo in front of the Eiffel Tower.

Bengaluru, May 16: Home heroes Fabio Quartararo (Petronas Yamaha SRT) and Johann Zarco (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) were joined by Repsol Honda Team's Jorge Lorenzo in Paris ahead of the French GP, with the three making a pit stop in style to see the sights and sounds of the City of Light.

Quartararo took a trip through the Metro near the world-famous Moulin Rouge with the Frenchman posing for photos and filming at Blanche station.

That was while compatriot Zarco headed for the Champs-Elysees for his own filming session and the two geared up then for a night to remember at one of the most famous venues on Earth.

Photo opportunity

Photo opportunity

It was back on the tourist trail and this time it was the Eiffel Tower on the agenda. One of the most famous, loved and visited sites in the world, the tower receives almost 7 million people each year - so what's a famous few more from MotoGP?

Lorenzo joined Quartararo and Zarco for the final stop on the ways to Le Mans, with the three posing for a photo opportunity in front of the tower...and a local artist capturing the moment too, with a little help from a five-time world champion!

Completely the opposite

Completely the opposite

Quartararo summed up his feelings quite aptly.

"I think I'm kind of different to other people who take the focus. A lot of people must be calm, thinking totally about the race but I'm completely the opposite. I've to do a lot of activities, not think a lot about the race and I think it's good to have an event in Paris and, of course, at the Eiffel Tower! I'm feeling good. Of course we will try to do our best in the French GP."

Luck for weekend

Luck for weekend

Lorenzo shared his views.

"It's always nice to see this monument, more than 100 years of history and still looks so young! It's wonderful, and together with Johann and Fabio and the bikes. it's a nice event and hopefully it'll bring me some luck for the weekend."

Special feeling

Special feeling

Zarco too was relishing the moment.

"Pretty nice event in Paris, we've fantastic weather again in Paris, and 'working' in Paris streets, big avenues, in our leathers with the bike near to the Eiffel tower is a special feeling we can't have every day."

 
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Bangladesh won by 6 wickets
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, May 16, 2019, 16:36 [IST]
Other articles published on May 16, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue