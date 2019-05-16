MotoGP riders make a pit stop in Paris

Photo opportunity

It was back on the tourist trail and this time it was the Eiffel Tower on the agenda. One of the most famous, loved and visited sites in the world, the tower receives almost 7 million people each year - so what's a famous few more from MotoGP?

Lorenzo joined Quartararo and Zarco for the final stop on the ways to Le Mans, with the three posing for a photo opportunity in front of the tower...and a local artist capturing the moment too, with a little help from a five-time world champion!

Completely the opposite

Quartararo summed up his feelings quite aptly.

"I think I'm kind of different to other people who take the focus. A lot of people must be calm, thinking totally about the race but I'm completely the opposite. I've to do a lot of activities, not think a lot about the race and I think it's good to have an event in Paris and, of course, at the Eiffel Tower! I'm feeling good. Of course we will try to do our best in the French GP."

Luck for weekend

Lorenzo shared his views.

"It's always nice to see this monument, more than 100 years of history and still looks so young! It's wonderful, and together with Johann and Fabio and the bikes. it's a nice event and hopefully it'll bring me some luck for the weekend."

Special feeling

Zarco too was relishing the moment.

"Pretty nice event in Paris, we've fantastic weather again in Paris, and 'working' in Paris streets, big avenues, in our leathers with the bike near to the Eiffel tower is a special feeling we can't have every day."