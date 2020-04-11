Coronavirus: MotoGP riders ready for round two of #StayAtHomeGP

Bengaluru, April 11: After an exciting start in the first #StayAtHomeGP, the second race will see ten riders from the top class battle one against each other with the MotoGP 19 video game on Sunday (April 12).

The coronavirus pandemic has made the 2020 FIM MotoGP World Championship a virtual non-starter. Howevever that has not dettered the enthusiasm of the MotoGP riders as evident in the perfroance of Alex Marquez, who was almost untouchable at the Mugello circuit as he ran away with his maiden win in the #StayAtHomeGP series last time out.

The Spaniard is keen to continue his momentum into the second event as a number of new competitors enter the second race hosted at the famed Red Bull Ring circuit in Austria.

The MotoGP Virtual Race II will be held on a 10-lap distance. Before getting to the heart of the competition, a five-minute qualifying session, in "time-attack" mode, will decide the grid positions of the riders.

Apart from following all the action from the virtual race track, fans will be able to watch the riders challenging in the competition during the live broadcast which will start at 3pm local time (7.30pm IST).

The race will also be shown live on the MotoGP e MotoGP eSport official websites, on their respective YouTube Channels and official Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.

Training harder "It'll be nice to put on another show, but I think lots of the others will have been training harder! I've been practicing again at the Red Bull Ring, it's quite different to Mugello with a lot of heavy braking," said Alex. "In Mugello we saw a lot of people were on the limit, so I think Turn 1 of the race could be very exciting! It'll be interesting to see how everyone has improved," added the reigning Moto2 champion, who is set to make his premier class debut this season. Marc on the move With a solid fifth place under his belt in the opening race, Marc Marquez has continued his training at home to bring him closer to the top three. The reigning MotoGP world champion has three podium finishes to his name at the Red Bull Ring and is looking to use a few of his real-life tricks when the lights go out on Sunday. "It's nice to have something else to focus on alongside physical training. Everyone seemed to really enjoy watching it last time so it should be another funny race. Let's see what happens at the Red Bull Ring!," Marc Marquez said. Ducati challenge Ducati official riders Danilo Petrucci and Michele Pirro are also ready to return in the virtual saddles of their Desmosedici GP bikes, as they will be both playing from their respective houses to defend the colours of the squad from Borgo Panigale. "Taking part in the Virtual Race isn't like racing on a real race track, but in this particular moment, it's nice to have such an alternative to being able to challenge my rivals! It's a different way to keep our competitive spirits high," said Petrucci. Good result Petrucci's sentiments were echoed by Ducati team-mate Pirro. "I would have never expected that my first 2020 MotoGP race is going to be virtual! I've never been a big video game player, but I'll try hard to be able to get a good result! I'll try to live it is as a real competition!"