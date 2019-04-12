English

MotoGP riders saddle up for Austin Grand Prix

By
MotoGP
The pre-event press conference kicked off stateside festivities at Austin.

Austin, April 12: The tricky track at the Circuit of the Americas was the talk of the town as the riders got ready for the third race of the FIM MotoGP World Championship season at the Grand Prix of the Americas on Sunday (April 14).

The race will be held at 2pm local time (12.30am IST, Monday).

Reigning FIM MotoGP world champion and undisputed King of the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) was joined by Andrea Dovizioso (Mission Winnow Ducati), Valentino Rossi (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP), Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar), Jack Miller (Pramac Racing) and American Moto2 rider Joe Roberts (American Racing KTM) in the pre-event press conference to talk about the weekend ahead.

Marquez not getting carried away

First to speak was Marquez, who took his first win at the track in 2013 and has won every year since, although it's far from a swagger for the seven-time world champion on the way into the event - key words being "won't be crazy". The numbers don't lie but Marquez refuses to get carried away.

"Yeah of course Austin has been a really good circuit for me since 2013 so let's see. It is true that this year we arrive in very good shape, in Argentina we won and almost in Qatar, we have a solid base. It's important and I feel comfortable but let's see."

Dovizioso wants to be more competitive

Dovizioso was second to speak. The Italian has been on the podium before at COTA but also seen some bad luck come his way. Pace in Argentina was encouraging, however, which could bode well.

"I'm really happy about the weekend in Argentina. Our speed was really good, we didn't expect that so I'm happy because it confirms our good pace. It would be nice if it's like this. Our base is quite good, so I expect to be more competitive than last year."

Rossi in fine form

Rossi was the man who spoke about the weekend ahead next, too. Back on the podium last time out for the first time since Germany last season, that's where he started.

"One of the best parts of getting a good podium result is the next week because you can be happy and more relaxed. I stayed at home and tried to prepare the maximum for this race. It's one of the most particular, difficult, technical tracks of the season; up and down, 20 corners, so it's a long way until the end of the lap".

Tribute to Hayden

Nicky Hayden's 2006 World Championship winning Honda, was on display in the paddock. The American's number 69 will be retired from the premier class.

Former world champion Hayden tragically lost his life after he was hit by a car while cycling in Italy two years ago.

    Friday, April 12, 2019, 11:53 [IST]
