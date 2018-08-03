MotoGP season resumes after summer break in Brno

Focus and mentality

Those same results have given the Repsol Honda rider a 46-point lead, but as well as wanting to keep them coming, Marquez emphasised the importance of keeping his focus and mentality.

"It's good we start the second half on top with the advantage but the season is long and we need to keep the same mentality, they're improving every race. We need the same speed and concentration, there will be some circuits that are more difficult but we'll try to manage it - what we did in the first half," the 25-year-old added.

Need to go faster

'They' is referring to the Movistar Yamaha MotoGP team of Valentino Rossi and Maverick Vinales, who sit second and third in the standings.

For his part, Rossi debriefed the first part of the season and spoke of the work that remains ahead - as well as recognising the great memories that Brno brings, having staged - amongst others - the rider from Tavullia's first ever GP win, in 1996 in the 125 World Championship.

"I'm happy in some ways," Rossi said about the season so far. "Five times on the podium in nine races isn't bad, and second in the Championship is quite good. But the problem is that I wasn't strong enough in the first half to try to win. The disadvantage to Marc (Marquez) is already big so we need to work. In the first half of the season the entire team have been able to improve the balance and we're a bit more competitive but we still need to understand the way to go faster.

Work to do

Team-mate Vinales agrees there is work to do, but he also agrees there has been progress. In addition, the Spaniard says he thinks both he and Rossi are riding the Yamaha at the maximum.

"It's important to understand the bike, race by race I feel better every time. And I can start pushing on the limit. There's a lot to still improve but we have a good bike and if we manage it we can be very competitive.

"We're riding our bike at the best level, we just need to make another step. I'm very happy with the last two races and in the box, and we need to continue like that," Vinales added.

Jet surfing

Before the race, it was a chance for some of the paddock to go Jet Surfing - fast becoming a Brno classic of sorts.

This time it was the turn of Redox Pruestel GP's Jakub Kornfeil - a former World Champion in the discipline - to take on Johann Zarco (Monster Yamaha Tech 3), Joan Mir (EG 0,0 Marc VDS), Marcel Schrotter (Dynavolt Intact GP), Fabio Quartararo (Boost-Speed Up Racing) and John McPhee (CIP - Green Power) on a Brno lay out on the water.