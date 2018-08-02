Marquez all set for 100th MotoGP race

In the five seasons and 99 MotoGP races since his debut in the premier class in the 2013 Qatar GP under lights at the Losail International Circuit, Marquez has won the world title four years and notched up an incredible 40 Grand Prix wins, 70 podium finishes, 48 pole positions and 42 fastest laps.

The reigning world champion is on a roll, after winning back-to-back races in the Netherlands and Germany, which helped him extend his stay at the top of the FIM MotoGP World Championship standings.

As the season is halfway through, the Repsol Honda rider currently sits comfortably at the top with 165 points, 46 clear of his nearest rival and Yamaha rider Valentino Rossi.

Rossi's team-mate Maverick Vinales is a distant third with 109 points.

The 25-year-old looks forward to consolidate his lead at the top at a track where he won last year and where he attended a one-day private test in early July alongside team-mate Dani Pedrosa, who has also been very successful at the Czech circuit through his career.

Repsol Honda Team heads to Brno with Marc Marquez reaching the 100 MotoGP race milestone https://t.co/k2m1ZnSTRv pic.twitter.com/PFiIqVn0kL — Repsol Honda Team (@HRC_MotoGP) July 31, 2018

"We had a good test at Brno and we're coming off of wins at two very different races, one an all-out battle and one more tactical, so we arrive in Brno in a confident mood. It was also good to enjoy a few days of vacation to recharge the batteries and prepare for the second half of the season, which will still be very long with 10 races to go, and not easy at all," said Marquez.

At the Brno circuit, his track record is awesome as he has clinched three wins (Moto2, 2012) and MotoGP (2013, 2017), plus an additional three podium finishes and four pole positions.

"Our rivals are riding fast at every circuit and in every situation, so we must understand and plan the best strategy each time. We're working very well with the team and the HRC engineers, and we must continue that trend.

I'll go to Brno not thinking about the advantage in the Championship, as if we were all still at the beginning, on zero points. The target for Sunday is to try and win, but if the situation won't allow it, we'll manage to get the best result possible," added Marquez.

The race will be held at 2pm local time (5.30pm IST).