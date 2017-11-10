Valencia, November 10: After 17 rounds of nerve-wracking action, it has come down to a situation where one race decides everything.

The final showdown between Marc Marquez and Andrea Dovizioso at the Valencia Grand Prix on Sunday (November 12) will bring down curtains on one of the best FIM MotoGP World Championship seasons so far.

Championship leader Marquez arrives in the traditional Spanish circuit as the favourite with a 21-point lead. All that the Spaniard needs to clinch a record fourth MotoGP title is finish 11th or better even if Dovizioso wins the race.

The 24-year-old was optimistic while at the same time cautious while talking about the ValenciaGP in the pre-event press conference.

"It has been a tough season, and one race decides everything. I'll try to approach the weekend the same as always and give 100 per cent. It'll be a special race in front of my fans at a circuit I like. In motorsport, anything can happen. To finish the race is the most important thing. It's not the first time I've fought for the Championship here and it's difficult but I'll try to manage it the best I can," said Marquez.

For Dovizioso this has been a breakthrough season. The Ducati reader even oversshadowed seasoned team-mate Jorge Lorenzo and is on the cusp of his first world title.

For him, the equation is a little more tough though. The Italian will become the world champion if he wins the race and Marquez finishes 12th or below.

"I wouldn't have believed I woukd be in this situation, and no one watching expected it. That's why I'm so happy and proud of what we've achieved in this Championship. Some ups and downs but we've been able to arrive at the last round fighting for the Championship.

I'll see...21 points is a lot and very difficult, but it's still open. We have one strategy: try to win. I don't feel much pressure because I know what we've done this season and I'm so happy about the results up to now," said Dovizioso as he faces down his final challenge of the year.

The race will be held at 2pm local time (6.30pm IST).