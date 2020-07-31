English
MotoGP to have one more race in Europe; 3 GP's cancelled

By
MotoGP
The truncated 2020 MotoGP season will have 15 races altogether.

Bengaluru, July 31: The 2020 FIM MotoGP World Championship will have 15 races in all after the calendar was revised further with addition of another Grand Prix in Europe and the cancellation of Argentina, Thailand and Malaysia legs.

"The FIM, IRTA and Dorna Sports regret to announce the cancellation of the Gran Premio Motul de la Republica Argentina, OR Thailand Grand Prix and Shell Malaysia Motorcycle Grand Prix in 2020. Previously postponed, the ongoing coronavirus outbreak and resulting complications now sadly oblige the cancellation of the events to be confirmed," a join statement from the orgainsers said.

"However, it can now be revealed that an additional Grand Prix is to be added to the 2020 FIM MotoGP World Championship calendar. After the Gran Premio Motul de la Comunitat Valenciana, another race weekend will take place from November 20 to 22 at a venue in Europe, becoming the 2020 season finale. Further details on the host venue will be confirmed on August 10," the statement added.

In addition, a new agreement has been reached with the promoters of the Thai GP that confirms Chang International Circuit will remain on the FIM MotoGP World Championship calendar until at least 2026.

Furthermore, Dorna Sports (commercial rights holder) has already begun working with the promoters of Argentina and Malaysian GPs to define possible dates to propose to the FIM for the events in 2021, with plans in place to welcome fans back to the Autodromo Termas de Rio Hondo and Sepang International Circuit, respectively.

FIM President Jorge Viegas said, "I would like to thank Dorna, all the teams, the national federations and local organisers for enabling us to get back on track. The location of the 15th Grand Prix will be announced soon."

His sentiments were echoed by Dorna Sports CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta, "It's with great sadness that we announce the cancellation of the Argentina, Thailand and Malaysian Grands Prix this season, and they'll be very much missed on the 2020 calendar. We're very much looking forward to returning to Thailand, Argentina and Malaysia next year and as always, I would like to thank the fans for their patience and understanding."

Fabio Quartararo is leading the current MotoGP standings after winning back-to-back races at the Jerez circuit. The next race on the MotoGP calendar is the Czech Grand Prix at the Brno circuit on August 9.

Story first published: Friday, July 31, 2020, 16:25 [IST]
