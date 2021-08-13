MotoGP: Yamaha suspend and withdraw Maverick Vinales from Austrian GP

The 26-year-old failed to finish the Styrian Grand Prix held last Sunday (August 8) due to what he put down to multiple electrical issues while there are rumours that he deliberately tried to blow up his engine, which resulted in the punishment.

Yamaha said in a statement that Vinales' actions could have potentially caused significant damage to the engine and have withdrawn the Spaniard from the 11th round of the 2021 FIM MotoGP World Cchampionship after initially suspending him.

Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Statement:



Yamaha regrets to announce that Maverick Viñales’ entry to this weekend’s Austrian MotoGP event has been withdrawn by the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP team.



📰 https://t.co/Q7yUeXOVNq#MonsterYamaha | #MotoGP | #AustrianGP pic.twitter.com/zKpmpmOqqR — Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP (@YamahaMotoGP) August 12, 2021

"Yamaha regrets to announce that Maverick Vinales' entry to this weekend's Austrian MotoGP event has been withdrawn by the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP team.

The absence follows the suspension of the rider by Yamaha due to the unexplained irregular operation of the motorcycle by the rider during last weekend's Styria MotoGP race.

Yamaha's decision follows an in-depth analysis of telemetry and data over the last days," a statement from the manufacturer said.

However, Vinales, who races alongside 2021 FIM MotoGP World Championship leader Fabio Quartararo, will not be replaced by another rider at the Red Bull Ring circuit which is hosting races bakc-to-back.

Vinales and Yamaha decide to part ways at the end of 2021 season

It may be recalled that the nine-time MotoGP race winner had announced in June that he is to leave Yamaha a year early at the end of the 2021 season.

"Yamaha's conclusion is that the rider's actions could have potentially caused significant damage to the engine of his YZR-M1 bike which could have caused serious risks to the rider himself and possibly posed a danger to all other riders in the MotoGP race.

The rider will not be replaced at the Austrian GP.

Decisions regarding the future races will be taken after a more detailed analysis of the situation and further discussions between Yamaha and the rider," the Yamaha statement added.

Vinales is currently sixth in the 2021 FIM MotoGP World Championship standings, with 95 points after the completion of 10 rounds.

His team-mate Quartararro is the Championship leader with 172 points.

(With inputs from OPTA/Monster Energy Yamaha Media)