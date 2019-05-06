English

Rain postpones NASCAR race at Dover to Monday

By
Rain delay at Dover International Speedway
The Gander RV 400 will be held on Monday after persistent rain led to a postponement at Dover International Speedway.

Dover, May 6: Rain has postponed Sunday's Monster Energy NASCAR Cup race at Dover International Speedway.

The race will now be run on Monday.

Persistent rain throughout the morning and into the afternoon led to the Gander RV 400 being pushed back a day.

NASCAR race results can become official if rain interrupts the event after it reaches the halfway point, but the sanctioning body has a policy of not starting a race unless officials believe there is a chance to complete the entire distance.

Given that there are no lights at Dover, NASCAR quickly ran out of time to dry the track and start the race on Sunday.

But fans who braved the rain delay and dreary conditions were treated to some unexpected moments, such as a visit to the grandstands by reigning NASCAR Cup champion Joey Logano.

Chase Elliott will start on the pole after posting a new track record in qualifying.

    Monday, May 6, 2019, 4:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 6, 2019

