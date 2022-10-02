National Motorcycle Racing Championship: Rajini Krishnan, Mathana Kumar crowned champions

Suspense and drama

Earlier, Jagruti (Axor Sparks Racing), the 21-year old Science graduate from Mumbai was kept guessing before confirmation came that she indeed was the winner of the Girls (Stock 165cc) championship, her maiden title, following disqualification of race winner, Lani Zena Fernandez (RACR Castrol Power1).

Jagruti finished on 81 points to Ann Jennifer's (Alpha Racing) 80. Until the post-race scrutiny leading to the disqualification, Jagruti was second in the championship behind Alpha Racing's Ann Jennifer on countback after the pair had tied on points, but the latter clinching the issue having won two races to the Mumbai girl's none.

Unassailable lead

However, the situation turned on its head after Lani was disqualified. All finishers moved up a spot, pushing Ryhana Bee (Pacer Yamaha) to first, Jagruti to second and Aditi Krishnan (Winverve Apex Racing) to third, while Ann Jennifer ended up sixth.

Sarvesh Balappa (Axor Sparks Racing), who had taken unassailable lead coming into the final round, kept it clean and avoided close battles for a fourth place. His team-mates Kayan Zubin Patel and Rohan Ramesh came in first and second ahead of Chiranth Vishwanath (Rookies Racing).

Rare double

Meanwhile, Rajini did likewise in the concluding Pro-Stock 301-400cc Open race as he was content to follow the Petronas TVS Racing's trio of KY Ahamed, Jagan Kumar and Deepak Ravikumar. Incidentally, Ahamed completed a double.

"I took no chances today. After all, I needed just one more point to win the championship. So, I was happy to stay in fourth position throughout the race behind the TVS boys," said 41-year old Rajini who, incidentally, had the best lap (01:53.099) of the race.

Youngsters shine

Two youngsters, Chiranth Vishwanath (Bengaluru), competing in the Rookie category of the Petronas TVS One-Make Championship, and Raheesh Mudassar Khatri (Mumbai) in the Novice (CBR 150) class of the Idemitsu Honda India Talent Cup, created a buzz by winning all 10 races this season.

Provisional results (all 6 laps unless mentioned):

National Championship - Pro-Stock 301-400cc Open (Race-2, 8 laps):

1. KY Ahamed (Chennai, Petronas TVS Racing) (15mins, 17.537secs)

2. Jagan Kumar (Chennai, Petronas TVS Racing) (15:17.757)

3. Deepak Ravikumar (Chennai, Petronas TVS Racing) (15:18.787).

National champion: Rajini Krishnan (Chennai, RACR Castrol Power1).

Team championship: Petronas TVS Racing.

Manufacturers: Yamaha. Pro-Stock

165cc Open (Race-2, 8 laps):

1. Jagan Kumar (Chennai, Petronas TVS Racing) (15:45.594)

2. Rajiv Sethu (Chennai, Idemistu Honda SK69 Racing) (15:46.086)

3. Senthil Kumar (Coimbatore, Idemistu Honda SK69 Racing) (15:47.664).

National champion: Rajini Krishnan (Chennai, RACR Castrol Power1).

Team championship: Pacer Yamaha.

Manufacturers: Yamaha.

Novice (Stock 165cc, Race-2):

1. Kayan Zubin Patel (Mumbai, Axor Sparks Racing) (13:01.987)

2. Rohan Ramesh (Coimbatore, Axor Sparks Racing) (13:02.099)

3. Chiranth Vishwanath (Bengaluru, Rookies Racing) (13:02.368).

National champion: Sarvesh Balappa (Hubballi, Axor Sparks Racing).

Team championship: Axor Sparks Racing.

Manufacturers: Yamaha.

Girls (Stock 165cc, 5 laps):

1. Ryhana Bee (Chennai, Pacer Yamaha) (11:00.132)

2. Jagruti Penkar (Mumbai, Axor Sparks Racing) (11:00.493)

3. Aditi Krishnan (Bengaluru, Winverve Apex Racing) (11:05.883).

National champion: Jagruti Penkar (Mumbai, Axor Sparks Racing).

Team championship: Alpha Racing.

Manufacturers: Yamaha.

Petronas TVS One-Make Championship: Open (Apache RR 310)

Race-1:

1. Rahil Pillarisetty (Hyderabad) (11:46.885)

2. Manoj Yesuadiyan (Chennai) (11:47.317)

3. Ananthraj (Chennai) (11:47.574).

Race-2:

1. Rahil Pillarisetty (Hyderabad) (11:46.127)

2. Ananthraj P (Chennai) (11:46.274)

3. Manoj Yesuadian (Chennai) (11:46.437).

Champion: Rahil Pillarisetty (Hyderabad)

Rookie (Apache RTR 200, Race-2):

1. Chiranth Vishwanath (Bengaluru) (12:27.582)

2. Jinendra K Sangave (Kolhapur) (12:28.388)

3. Savion Sabu (Bengaluru) (12:43.778)

Champion: Chiranth Vishwanath (Bengaluru)

Media (Apache RTR 200):

1. Ishan Lee (11:34.557)

2. Karan Singh (11:43.047)

3. Mandar Sheela Sawant (12:00.631).

Champion: Ishan Lee.

Idemitsu Honda India Talent Cup: NSF 250 Open (Race-2, 10 laps):

1. Mohsin Paramban (Malappuram) (18:40.383)

2. Shyam Sundar (Chennai) (18:41.542)

3. Rakshith Dave (Chennai) (19:04.772)

Champion: Sarthak Shrikant Chavan (Pune).

Novice (CBR 150, Race-2):

1. Raheesh Mudassar Khatri (Mumbai) (12:50.201)

2. Harshith V Bogar (Bengaluru) (13:09.078)

3. Siddesh Sawant (Kolhapur) (13:10.491)

Champion: Raheesh Mudassar Khatri (Mumbai).

Support Race - Honda Hornet 2.0 (Race-2):

1. G Balaji (Chennai) (13:38.195)

2. Romario John (Chennai) (13:38.377)

3. Prabhu V (Chennai) (13:38.574).