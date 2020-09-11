Nine races in 11 weeks! MotoGP riders ready to vroom

Quartararo not worried
Nine weekends in the next 11 sees the Misano double-header become an incredibly vital couple of races for the Championship.
When asked about the nine races that are coming thick and fast, Quartararo was not even slightly fazed, "Honestly, I like it. Two weeks at home, the second week I was a little bit bored to not be on the bike. It'llbe tough, 9 races in 11 weeks, I think it's the first time that we'll do it but yes, I'm looking forward to it. Try not to be injured because it'll be a short time."
Dovizioso confident
The rider just three points behind Quartararo in the title race is Dovizioso, and the Italian also seemed to welcome the busy schedule.
"For me it's fine, it's not a big problem. Four days between races is enough to recover for the next round so, it's different."
Rossi's thoughts
MotoGP legend Rossi also offered his thoughts, reiterating the fact that the riders are going to need plenty of focus and luck in the next few weeks.
"Will be very busy for sure. But first of all we'll always race in Europe so you can go home for some days, you don't have to fight with the long flight and the jetlag, so it's easier."
Oliveira buoyant
Styrian GP winner Oliveira, who is arriving at a Grand Prix for the first time as a a premier class winner also did not look too concerned about the schedule.
"It feels nice, for sure, I think it's more of a mental step or click you get from a win the motivation is very high for sure. It lifted a weight from the team's shoulders."