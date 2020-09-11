Nine races in 11 weeks! MotoGP riders ready to vroom

Bengaluru, September 11: After a two-week break, the MotoGP riders are ready to vroom again with the stage for the San Marino GP to be held at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli.

With nine nine races set to take place in 11 weeks, the San Marino GP literally signals the start of a crucial phase in the 2020 FIM MotoGP World Championship, which was delayed and rescheduled, just like most of the other global sports events, due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

No wonder the pre-event press conference in which the riders offered their thoughts on nine races in 11 weeks has set the tone and tenor for the rest of the season.

FIM MotoGP World Championship leader Fabio Quartararo (Petronas Yamaha SRT) was joined by Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team), Valentino Rossi (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP), Styrian GP winner Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Tech3) and the returning Francesco Bagnaia (Pramac Racing).

With some fans expected in the stands and the sun set to shine, the San Marino GP will be held on Sunday (September 13) at 2 pm local time (5.30pm IST) as the riders gave their views on the gruelling schedule ahead.

Quartararo not worried Nine weekends in the next 11 sees the Misano double-header become an incredibly vital couple of races for the Championship. When asked about the nine races that are coming thick and fast, Quartararo was not even slightly fazed, "Honestly, I like it. Two weeks at home, the second week I was a little bit bored to not be on the bike. It'llbe tough, 9 races in 11 weeks, I think it's the first time that we'll do it but yes, I'm looking forward to it. Try not to be injured because it'll be a short time." Dovizioso confident The rider just three points behind Quartararo in the title race is Dovizioso, and the Italian also seemed to welcome the busy schedule. "For me it's fine, it's not a big problem. Four days between races is enough to recover for the next round so, it's different." Rossi's thoughts MotoGP legend Rossi also offered his thoughts, reiterating the fact that the riders are going to need plenty of focus and luck in the next few weeks. "Will be very busy for sure. But first of all we'll always race in Europe so you can go home for some days, you don't have to fight with the long flight and the jetlag, so it's easier." Oliveira buoyant Styrian GP winner Oliveira, who is arriving at a Grand Prix for the first time as a a premier class winner also did not look too concerned about the schedule. "It feels nice, for sure, I think it's more of a mental step or click you get from a win the motivation is very high for sure. It lifted a weight from the team's shoulders."