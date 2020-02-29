Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju flags of New Delhi-Jaipur TSD Rally by JK Tyre, over 300 ladies participate

Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Shri Kiren Rijiju and Mr Anshuman Singhania, Deputy Managing Director, JK Tyre & Industries flagged-off the car rally amidst much fanfare and pomp, which saw the competitors course the city roads before hitting the highway to complete the gruelling and exciting journey all the way to Jaipur.

The FMSCI-approved all-women's rally which is held in the standard TSD (Time, Speed and Distance) format is organized to promote women in motorsports saw over 105-car field totalling over 300 lady drivers take to the grid with their sight set on glory and also to understand the nuances of motorsport.

The women were dressed for the occasion, rendering a festive atmosphere at the venue. Like last year too, the ladies celebrated their emancipation and rising eminence and cleverly used the platform to educate and create awareness about breast cancer in addition to various other issues, including women empowerment, girl child, safe driving.

"It is a wonderful occasion to see so many women get together driving for a cause. I am really excited to see each car and each team with its own social message. With so many designs, colours, it made the event very interesting. JK Tyre has been obviously the leading company in India promoting motorsport in the country. I really want to promote motorsport in the country because it has huge potential," Shri. Rijiju said during the flag-off.

JK Tyre has played a pivotal role in bringing women into motorsports in a big way. Apart from introducing an all-women racing team in the JK Tyre National Racing Championship, the company has undertaken various other initiatives like the YLFO Power Drive, JK Tyre Women's Rally to the Valley to encourage women in motorsport.

In their ongoing efforts to support the cause of women in Motorsport, JK Tyre joined hands with the Defence Forces and organised a first-of-its-kind event- the 'JK Tyre Defence Wives Power Drive' for the wives of armed forces personnel last year.

"We are delighted to be part of this exciting and iconic event for the second time in a row. JK Tyre has been the pioneer when it comes to encouraging women participation in motorsports. We not only promote ladies in racing and rallying circuit but also support many other events which are exclusive to women. It is indeed heartening to see so many ladies out here lining up for glory and I just wish that the number keeps on increasing every year helping us unearth new talents," said Mr Sanjay Sharma, Head-Motorsport - JK Tyre.

The competitors took off early in the morning from the capital and their driving and navigational skills will be tested to the hilt with a number of strategically located Time Controls in the 290 km long drive.

Source: Media Release