English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Pedrosa to be inducted into MotoGP Hall of Fame

Posted By:
Dani Pedrosa
Dani Pedrosa... in the pantheon of greats

Bengaluru, July 19: Dani Pedrosa, who announced last week that he would retire at the end of season, would be inducted into the MotoGP Legends Hall of Fame at the season-ending Grand Prix in Valencia on November 18.

The Repsol Honda rider will join a long list of greats that includes Giacomo Agostini, Mick Doohan, Geoff Duke, Wayne Gardner, Mike Hailwood, Daijiro Kato, Eddie Lawson, Anton Mang, Angel Nieto, Wayne Rainey, Phil Read, Jim Redman, Kenny Roberts, Jarno Saarinen, Kevin Schwantz, Barry Sheene, Marco Simoncelli, Freddie Spencer, Casey Stoner, John Surtees, Carlo Ubbiali, Alex Crivillé, Franco Uncini, Marco Lucchinelli, Randy Mamola, Kork Ballington and the late Nicky Hayden.

The Spaniard, who won the 125 Championship in 2003, the 250 title in 2004 and 2005, and is one of the most successful riders of all time in the premier class.

He announced his retirement last week ahead of the German MotoGP in Sachsenring circuit.

Pedrosa's international career began in 2001 in the 125 World Championship. As a rookie, he took two podiums and finished his first season within the top ten overall in eighth. The following year he took his first wins - three of them - to finish the season third overall, before he went two better in 2003 and won his first title with five wins.

Despite breaking both his ankles in a crash at the end of 2003, the 'Little Samurai' then moved up to the 250 World Championship for 2004 - and won on his debut. At 18 years and 202 days old Pedrosa became the youngest rider to win in the class, and it was on his way to becoming the youngest ever intermediate class World Champion at 19 years and 18 days old. In 2005, he defended the crown.

2006 marked Pedrosa's debut in the premier class. On the podium first time out in Jerez and then needing only four races to take his first win when he took to the top step in Shanghai, one of the most successful premier class riders ever had arrived on the scene. He took another win in his rookie year, at Donington Park, and ended the year in the top five.He also won the season finale in style, underlining an incredible achievement.

The 32-year-old is the first rider in history to win at least one Grand Prix in every season season for 16 consecutive years.

After taking the third most podiums of all time behind only Valentino Rossi and Agostini, Pedrosa will now join the ranks of MotoGP legends.

(With Dorna Sports and MotoGP inputs)

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Thursday, July 19, 2018, 11:06 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 19, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue