Pedrosa to be inducted into MotoGP Hall of Fame

The Repsol Honda rider will join a long list of greats that includes Giacomo Agostini, Mick Doohan, Geoff Duke, Wayne Gardner, Mike Hailwood, Daijiro Kato, Eddie Lawson, Anton Mang, Angel Nieto, Wayne Rainey, Phil Read, Jim Redman, Kenny Roberts, Jarno Saarinen, Kevin Schwantz, Barry Sheene, Marco Simoncelli, Freddie Spencer, Casey Stoner, John Surtees, Carlo Ubbiali, Alex Crivillé, Franco Uncini, Marco Lucchinelli, Randy Mamola, Kork Ballington and the late Nicky Hayden.

The end of an era: @26_DaniPedrosa 18 years racing 🏁



After the Little Samurai announces his retirement, take a look back at some of his best moments racing on two wheels#MotoGP | #ThankYouDani 🎥 https://t.co/ehaVoDav2B pic.twitter.com/hcd5jq5zzq — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) July 12, 2018

The Spaniard, who won the 125 Championship in 2003, the 250 title in 2004 and 2005, and is one of the most successful riders of all time in the premier class.

He announced his retirement last week ahead of the German MotoGP in Sachsenring circuit.

"Next year I will not compete in @MotoGP. It's been a hard decision 'cause I love this sport but I feel it's the moment. I wish to thank Honda, Dorna, my sponsors, all my fans, who has always stand by me, and my family that is here with me now. Thank You." #ThankYouDani ! pic.twitter.com/0TIMmneiL8 — Repsol Honda Team (@HRC_MotoGP) July 12, 2018

Pedrosa's international career began in 2001 in the 125 World Championship. As a rookie, he took two podiums and finished his first season within the top ten overall in eighth. The following year he took his first wins - three of them - to finish the season third overall, before he went two better in 2003 and won his first title with five wins.

Despite breaking both his ankles in a crash at the end of 2003, the 'Little Samurai' then moved up to the 250 World Championship for 2004 - and won on his debut. At 18 years and 202 days old Pedrosa became the youngest rider to win in the class, and it was on his way to becoming the youngest ever intermediate class World Champion at 19 years and 18 days old. In 2005, he defended the crown.

2006 marked Pedrosa's debut in the premier class. On the podium first time out in Jerez and then needing only four races to take his first win when he took to the top step in Shanghai, one of the most successful premier class riders ever had arrived on the scene. He took another win in his rookie year, at Donington Park, and ended the year in the top five.He also won the season finale in style, underlining an incredible achievement.

WHAT A CAREER 👏



You can't argue with those numbers and there's still time to add to them! 🏁#ThankYouDani pic.twitter.com/HQKsJxKQPp — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) July 12, 2018

The 32-year-old is the first rider in history to win at least one Grand Prix in every season season for 16 consecutive years.

After taking the third most podiums of all time behind only Valentino Rossi and Agostini, Pedrosa will now join the ranks of MotoGP legends.

(With Dorna Sports and MotoGP inputs)