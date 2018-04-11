Pedrosa a doubtful starter for Austin MotoGP

A 3D CT scan confirmed that Pedrosa had suffered an intra-articular fracture of the right distal radius.

The Spaniard had impressed in the qualifying at the Termas de Rio Hondo circuit in Argentina, but crashed heavily in the chaotic race won by Cal Crutchlow before the end of the first lap when he went off the dry line following a move by Johann Zarco, thereby dealing a hard blow to his wrist.

"There's not much to say about the race. My race ended before I finished the first lap. Race Direction needs to look after every rider's safety. Right now I've a lot of pain in my right wrist. I'll have it checked again in Barcelona," Pedrosa had said immediately after the race before being taken to the hospital.

NEWS 📰@26_DaniPedrosa to undergo surgery on his right radius following his crash on the first lap of the #ArgentinaGP pic.twitter.com/9JEHw8ZPcM — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) April 10, 2018

At the hospital it was diagnosed that Pedrosa was suffering from a distal fracture of the right radius, which also affected his joint.

"The operation was a bit invasive," said Xavier Mir, the doctor who did the fracture reduction and internal fixation surgery for Pedrosa in Barcelona's famous Universitari Dexeus hospital.

Repsol Honda later released a press release saying Pedrosa will undergo an evaluation progress and subject to the results, the 32-year-old is expected to begin his rehabilitation in the weekend.

The next MotoGP race is at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin on April 22. Mir was coy about Pedrosa's participation in it. But he was sure that the fourth race of the FIM MotGP World Championship season at the famed Jerez circuit in Spain on May 6, would be ideal for Pedrosa' return.

"The idea would be to come back for Jerez instead of Austin. But it isn't sure when he'll be competing. His wrist is inflamed, and more will be known in the next 72 hours," added Mir, who is part of MotoGP's medical team and has a reputation of being one of the best doctors in Spain.

(With Honda inputs)