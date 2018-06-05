Pedrosa and Honda to part ways after 13 years

The 32-year-old, whose top-flight career has been plagued by injury and operations, has spent his entire grand prix career with the Japanese manufacturer since his 125cc debut in 2001.

BREAKING NEWS: @HRC_MotoGP and @26_DaniPedrosa to end partnership at the end of 2018



A long and successful relationship is confirmed as coming to an end by mutual agreement#MotoGP | 📰 https://t.co/4N9rDXy3UG pic.twitter.com/XCEfnKAnp6 — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) June 5, 2018

"I want to thank HRC (Honda Racing Corporation) for all these years of great success. I have grown not only as a rider but also as a person with them," said the rider, who was 125cc champion in 2003 and took 250cc crowns in 2004 and 2005.

"In life, we all need new challenges and I feel it's time for a change."

Pedrosa has won 31 grands prix with Honda and is a three times runner-up in MotoGP.

He has yet to finish on the podium this year, however, and is currently 12th in the FIM MotoGP World Championship standings with 29 points, which his team-mate Marquez leads.

Aside from 2015, when he missed three of the opening four races due to arm surgery, the current campaign has marked Pedrosa's worst start to a MotoGP season.

He endured a particularly torrid time in the most recent race weekend at Mugello - where he qualified a career-worst 20th and crashed out on the opening lap.

Pedrosa and the team had enjoyed a steady relationship since 2006, when the Spaniard joined the Repsol Honda Team, he has earned 31 victories and was runner-up in the FIM MotoGP Championship on three occasions - becoming the rider with the third most podiums in the premier class, behind only Valentino Rossi and Giacomo Agostini.

Over the years, Pedrosa had provided the team very useful information and feedback for the development of its machines, and at the same time, Honda has given him the best technology and full support on the track.

HRC and Dani Pedrosa to end partnership... https://t.co/cjDAukUSkq — Repsol Honda Team (@HRC_MotoGP) June 5, 2018

Talking about the 13-year long association with Pedrosa, Honda President Yoshishige Nomura said, "Today is a sad day for me. On behalf of HRC, I want to thank Dani for all his hard and successful work, and to express our gratitude for these two decades together. We also wish him the very best of luck and success. Thanks, Dani," Nomura said in a Honda press release.

(With Honda inputs).