MotoGP: Marquez crash allows Lorenzo to end drought in Italian Grand Prix

Reigning champion Marquez had built a 36-point lead at the top of the standings after three consecutive wins, but his attempts to go for a fourth in a row proved costly at Mugello.

Spaniard Lorenzo made his usual strong start, nipping in front of pole-sitter Valentino Rossi to take the lead, and Marquez set off in pursuit of his compatriot.

However, having made his way past Danilo Petrucci and Rossi to sit second, his aggression was to be his undoing when, with 19 laps to go, he went early into Turn 10.

Although the 25-year-old was able to quickly get back onto the track, any hope of another victory had disappeared. He finished up outside the points, crossing the line in 16th place.

Marquez's failure to score sees his advantage over seven-time champion Rossi, who held off the challenge of Andrea Iannone to claim third behind Andrea Dovizioso, cut to 23 points.

Yet no rider could deny Lorenzo from claiming his first victory since joining Ducati, the 31-year-old leading home a one-two for his team as he ended a 23-race drought stretching back to Valencia in November 2016.

En estos momentos es cuando toca sacar lo mejor. Seguimos líderes!!💪🏼

In these moments is when we have to bring out the best. We are still leaders! #ItalianGP #MM93 pic.twitter.com/sifGn0t8IC — Marc Márquez (@marcmarquez93) June 3, 2018

IN THE POINTS

1. Jorge Lorenzo (Ducati) 2. Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati) +6.370 seconds 3. Valentino Rossi (Movistar Yamaha) +6.629 4. Andrea Iannone (Suzuki Ecstar) +7.885 5. Alex Rins (Suzuki Ecstar) +7.907 6. Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda) +9.120 7. Danilo Petrucci (Alma Pramac) +10.898 8. Maverick Vinales (Movistar Yamaha) +11.060 9. Alvaro Bautista (Angel Nieto) +11.154 10. Johann Zarco (Monster Yamaha Tech 3) +17.644 11. Pol Espargaro (KTM) +20.256 12. Hafizh Syahrin (Monster Yamaha Tech 3) +22.435 13. Tito Rabat (Reale Avintia) +22.464 14. Bradley Smith (KTM) +22.495 15. Franco Morbidelli (EG 0,0 Marc VDS) +26.644

TITLE STANDINGS

1. Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda) 95 2. Valentino Rossi (Movistar Yamaha) 72 3. Maverick Vinales (Movistar Yamaha) 67 4. Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati) 66 5. Johann Zarco (Monster Yamaha Tech 3) 64

1. Movistar Yamaha 139 2. Repsol Honda 124 3. Alma Pramac Racing 112 4. Ducati 107 5. Suzuki Ecstar 93

NEXT UP

A trip to Barcelona for the Catalan Grand Prix, where Lorenzo has won four times previously, is next. Yet Italian riders have prevailed for the past two seasons, with Rossi's success in 2016 followed by a win for countryman Dovizioso last year.