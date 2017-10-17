All eyes on Sykes and Davies as WSBK heads to Spain

Bengaluru, October 17: Though Jonathan Rea clinched the World Superbike Championship (WSBK) in the previous leg at France, there is still plenty to look forward in the penultimate round to be held at the famed Jerez circuit in Spain on Sunday (October 22).

The battle for the runner-up spot is still up for the grabs. Tom Sykes of Kawasaki Racing Team is second in the championship with 336 points, but Chaz Davies, who is just nine points behind (Aruba.it Racing - Ducati) has been slowly creeping up on his compatriot and the British fight is on.

Winning the last three races held around the Circuito de Jerez, Davies clearly feels comfortable with his Panigale's pace around the Southern Spanish circuit, and will be a force to be reckoned with this weekend. Coming off the back of a dominant victory in race two at Magny-Cours under tricky conditions, when the Welsh rider has clear track ahead of him he's practically unstoppable.

Always pushing to get the most out of his Panigale R, Jerez holds the potential for him to take hold of the runner-up spot in the championship. Taking five podium finishes out of the last six races - three of which a victory - he will certainly be the man to catch.

Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team) is yet to win around the 4.4km circuit, meaning he will have a fresh challenge ahead of him this weekend.

Just one more podium finish would see the Northern Irishman equal Carl Fogarty's record; and despite being crowned champion he will be hoping to bounce back from a tough race two in France, which was only his second DNF of the season.

The WSBK series winds up with the only night race of the calendar at the Losail International Crircuit in Qatar on November 4.