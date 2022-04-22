Portuguese GP: Stage set for Portimao rollercoaster

Home hero
The Portuguese star also spoke of the special reception he received on Wednesday (April 20), where he led fans around a lap of the Portimao track on his factory RC16.
"I think it was around 700 bikes. Maybe more. Every year there's something going on, so this year we managed to get KTM involved and bring the MotoGP bike to the street. Every time you take the bike out of its natural environment it's amazing. A privilege to be involved and to be surrounded by this great support. Let's hope I can give something back."
Marquez is back
Meanwhile Marquez is returning to the scene of his comeback in 2021, after almost a year out from the sport. Having just come back from another injury at COTA a fortnight ago, it is a chance for him to continue to gel with the revamped RC213V at the rollercoaster.
"It was a nice comeback one year ago here after the long injury. It hasn't been an easy year with ups and downs and some injuries but anyways we're in Portimao to compete. The best thing is to approach the weekend without expectation and just try to understand, try to feel the bike and after warm up we'll understand where we're."
Rins is calm
For Rins, it might not be as straightforward: "The weather could be tricky. Friday and Saturday, we might have rain and wind. We're in good shape so let's see where we end up."
During the press conference, the Suzuki man also spoke about his contract situation, with it due to expire at season's end, and how it has affected his riding this year. "The good thing and the thing that keeps me calm is that already Livio (Suppo) and the Japanese guys have told me that they want to continue so I'm calm. I can ride in a better way because of that."
Rain forecast
Sunshine may be at a premium over the course of the next few days if weather reports are to be believed. The chances of a second wet race of the season beckons which may prove problematic for some riders.
MotoGP is its own orchestra when the revs go up and the lights go out every Sunday and Portugal's love of MotoGP does not needed an introduction. Make sure to tune in for the Portuguese GP on Sunday at 1pm local time (5.30pm IST). Indian audience can catch all the action live on Eurosport channel.