Portuguese GP: Stage set for Portimao rollercoaster

The Portuguese GP got underway on Thursday (April 21) with the pre-event press conference, with 2022 FIM MotoGP World Championship leader Enea Bastianini (Gresini Racing MotoGP) joined by fellow Americas GP podium finishers Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) and Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team), as well as six-time world champion Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) and, of course, home hero Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing).

After four incident-filled and drama-packed rounds across Asia and the Americas, MotoGP is back in Europe.

The Algarve International Circuit, known as the Portimao rollercoaster for its undulating nature and exhilarating racing, is the first port of call for the premier class.

For some, a return to familiar ground offers a chance to start fresh and build some momentum in the 2022 FIM MotoGP World Championship. It is particularly true in the case of hometown hero Oliveira, who has had a mixed beginning to the season.

"The start wasn't what we wanted because we wanted to be inside the top ten and close to the top five. We come here and being a home GP, we can reset the mind and everything. My motivation is high. We want to find the speed we had in the past and try be competitive here in Portugal again," Oliveira said.

Wheels are on the ground from 9am local time (1.30pm IST) on Friday (April 22). So make sure you don't miss a second of the fun!

Home hero The Portuguese star also spoke of the special reception he received on Wednesday (April 20), where he led fans around a lap of the Portimao track on his factory RC16. "I think it was around 700 bikes. Maybe more. Every year there's something going on, so this year we managed to get KTM involved and bring the MotoGP bike to the street. Every time you take the bike out of its natural environment it's amazing. A privilege to be involved and to be surrounded by this great support. Let's hope I can give something back." Marquez is back Meanwhile Marquez is returning to the scene of his comeback in 2021, after almost a year out from the sport. Having just come back from another injury at COTA a fortnight ago, it is a chance for him to continue to gel with the revamped RC213V at the rollercoaster. "It was a nice comeback one year ago here after the long injury. It hasn't been an easy year with ups and downs and some injuries but anyways we're in Portimao to compete. The best thing is to approach the weekend without expectation and just try to understand, try to feel the bike and after warm up we'll understand where we're." Rins is calm For Rins, it might not be as straightforward: "The weather could be tricky. Friday and Saturday, we might have rain and wind. We're in good shape so let's see where we end up." During the press conference, the Suzuki man also spoke about his contract situation, with it due to expire at season's end, and how it has affected his riding this year. "The good thing and the thing that keeps me calm is that already Livio (Suppo) and the Japanese guys have told me that they want to continue so I'm calm. I can ride in a better way because of that." Rain forecast Sunshine may be at a premium over the course of the next few days if weather reports are to be believed. The chances of a second wet race of the season beckons which may prove problematic for some riders. MotoGP is its own orchestra when the revs go up and the lights go out every Sunday and Portugal's love of MotoGP does not needed an introduction. Make sure to tune in for the Portuguese GP on Sunday at 1pm local time (5.30pm IST). Indian audience can catch all the action live on Eurosport channel.

(By a special arrangement with Dorna Sports)