Qatar GP: Martin on pole, Ducatis take a 1-2 to deny Honda

It is Martin's fifth pole of his career and second at the desert venue, while it is the best MotoGP qualifying for Bastianini.

It also continues a seven-strong qualifying sequence for Ducati, with Borgo Panigale machinery having taken pole every race since Aragon last season.

Qatar GP: Jorge Martin grabs pole, Marquez third

Six-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) lines up in P3, with the top three in the 2021 FIM MotoGP World Championship - Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP), Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) and Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar) - all off the front two rows at the floodlit Losail International Circuit, which hosts the only night-race of the calendar.

Jack Miller was shuffled off the front row after Bastianini's late time, the Aussie makes it three Ducatis in the top four, with Aleix Espargaro bagging a top five for Aprilia.

Younger brother Pol Espargaro lines up alongside the RS-GP in P6, with Brad Binder coming through Q1 to bag P7.

Mir is the leading Suzuki in P8, the Hamamatsu factory have looked like the team to beat, but the Spaniard and ninth place Bagnaia have work to do on Sunday (March 6) evening.

Free Practice 2 pacesetter Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) had a quiet session in P10, with both Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP riders struggling - defending champion Quartararo starts his title defence in 11th, one place ahead of team-mate Franco Morbidelli.

Top 10 Grid at Losail:

1. Jorge Martin (Pramac Racing) - 1:53.011

2. Enea Bastianini (Gresini Racing MotoGP) + 0.147

3. Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) + 0.272

4. Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team) + 0.287

5. Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing) + 0.308

6. Pol Espargaro (Repsol Honda Team) + 0.335

7. Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) + 0.339

8. Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar) + 0.396

9. Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) + 0.400

10. Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) + 0.470

No expectations Despite having grabbed the pole, Martin will go into the race under the Losail lights without any great expectations of taking the top step on the podium. "I'm super happy about my performance. I wasn't expecting to be that fast. I'm not 100 per cent confident. We're still missing one to two tenths to fight for victory, but we'll be one of the candidates. We've to work hard and find this small thing to battle. We're aiming for the win, but I'm always a little bit on the limit. We've struggled with a new engine. It isn't that easy," the 24-year-old said. First for Bastianini Bastianini will start on the front row for the first time in the premier class and has his sights on a podium finish. "For the first time, I'll start on the front row. I'm very happy. We did a very good job because it was difficult to go on the second qualifying. I did one error in the last sector, but I did a very good lap and I think we can battle for the podium." Marquez and Honda! Marquez is hoping to start the season on a positive note after missing most of the last campaign due to an injury. The Repsol Honda rider exuded confidence. "It's important to start on the front row on a track that I'm not riding comfortably on. My style is not coming naturally on this race track but I felt better, especially in FP4. We made an important change on the bike and since that point I started to feel better and in qualifying also the performance was there. I'm happy but Sunday is the most important day. We aren't the fastest, but we'll try to manage in a good way." Vroom time in Qatar So, the Martinator takes the first MotoGP pole position of the season, as we now get set for race day under the lights. Tune into the premier class race at 6pm local time (8.30pm IST) to see who rises highest in the desert, with the stage set for another stunning showdown. Revv up your engines as it's vroom time again in Qatar! Indian audience can catch all the action live from Losail on Eurosport channel.

(By a special arrangement with Dorna Sports)