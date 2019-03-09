Qatar MotoGP: Marquez lays down early marker

Vinales in the hunt
The first of those was Maverick Vinales of the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP team.
After a more difficult season at times in 2018, consistency is also a key word for him and the Iwata marque so topping testing and showing some solid pace on Day 1 is a good start.
Miller for company
He did have some close company in the form of Jack Miller.
The Alma Pramac Racing man was the top Independent Team rider and the fastest Ducati as the Australian ended Friday just 0.054 off the Spaniard.
Ducati duo
Next up behind Miller was another Ducati -- newcomer Danilo Petrucci, who was the top factory team rider once again - as he was in testing.
Team-mate and 2018 Qatar winner Andrea Dovizioso was in P6 but not far off, however, and therein came the seemingly solved mystery: the switch seen on the Ducati in testing was spotted in action on Day 1 and it appeared to fit with the rumour mill theory of a holeshot device for race starts.
Not so Rossi!
Valentino Rossi of Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP ended the day in 17th overall. Will Rossi deal a faster hand when we head back out on track for more on Saturday?
Day 1 set the stage for a stunning Saturday at Losail International Circuit where the qualifying starts from 8pm local time (10.30pm IST)