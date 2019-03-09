Qatar MotoGP: Marquez lays down early marker

Bengaluru/Doha, March 9: A blistering 1'53.380 lap from Marc Marquez saw the reigning MotoGP world champion emerge on top of timesheets under lights in the free practice session of the season-opening Qatar Grand Prix at the Losail International Circuit.

The now seven-time world champion's new lap record - nearly half a second clear at the top - laid down an early benchmark that puts him squarely in the driving seat but it's not one-lap pace that's been in doubt for the Spaniard.

Coming back from surgery to his shoulder, longevity and consistency is the question on everyone's lips. And behind Marquez' eyebrow-raiser, the riders were packed together down the timesheets.

Vinales in the hunt The first of those was Maverick Vinales of the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP team. After a more difficult season at times in 2018, consistency is also a key word for him and the Iwata marque so topping testing and showing some solid pace on Day 1 is a good start. Miller for company He did have some close company in the form of Jack Miller. The Alma Pramac Racing man was the top Independent Team rider and the fastest Ducati as the Australian ended Friday just 0.054 off the Spaniard. Ducati duo Next up behind Miller was another Ducati -- newcomer Danilo Petrucci, who was the top factory team rider once again - as he was in testing. Team-mate and 2018 Qatar winner Andrea Dovizioso was in P6 but not far off, however, and therein came the seemingly solved mystery: the switch seen on the Ducati in testing was spotted in action on Day 1 and it appeared to fit with the rumour mill theory of a holeshot device for race starts. Not so Rossi! Valentino Rossi of Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP ended the day in 17th overall. Will Rossi deal a faster hand when we head back out on track for more on Saturday? Day 1 set the stage for a stunning Saturday at Losail International Circuit where the qualifying starts from 8pm local time (10.30pm IST)