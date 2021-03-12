Qatar MotoGP Test: Vinales leads Yamaha fightback

It was three Yamahas leading the way as Franco Morbidelli (Petronas Yamaha SRT) and Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) both set 1:53.3s to cement their good form heading into the final day of pre-season testing, taking second and third overall.

In terms of new tech, nothing too new was seen, but track conditions could not have been more perfect for day four, handing riders a fantastic opportunity to get some crucial laps under their belts with time running out before the start of the season.

Yamaha have been looking excellent in race pace trim. One of those riders is of course Vinales. The No.12 confirmed he is concentrating hard on his starts and the opening handful of laps, with a big race simulation coming on Friday.

Valentino Rossi set his fastest lap of the test so far - a 1:53.993 - and is in good spirits, with the Italian legend saying he feels like "a real rider" again.

Ducati's fastest rider on Day 3 was Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) and the Italian was another to set his best time of the test so far.

It was another tough day in terms of crashes for Honda though with Alex Marquez (LCR Honda Castrol) suffering a nasty highside on the exit of Turn 9, which resulted in the him picking up a small metacarpal fracture in his right foot.

With the 2021 pre-season testing for the premier class set to end on Friday evening, it is going to be a huge day for every rider, team and manufacturer.

The 2021 FIM MotoGP World Championship season opener -- Barwa Grand Prix of Qatar - will be held on March 28 under lights at Losail.

The Indian audience can catch the action live on Eurosport/Eurosport HD from the qualifying race on the previous day. The same will also be live streamed on discovery+.

