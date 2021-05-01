Quartararo grabs Spanish GP pole with Jerez record

The Frenchman's quadruple never looked in doubt too, with the FIM World Championship leader set to fire from his second pole of 2021 on Sunday (May 2) alongside Q1 graduate Franco Morbidelli (Petronas Yamaha SRT) and Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team).

Before the shoot-out for pole position took place, there were two final places in Q2 up for grabs.

Bagnaia speeds past Quartararo to top Day 1 in Jerez

Those went the way of Morbidelli, after the Petronas Yamaha's man gamble to do his first run on medium rather than soft rubber paid off, and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing's Brad Binder.

That meant the returning Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) was left languishing down in 14th - a career-worst qualifying performance from the six-time MotoGP world champion.

Fastest in FP4 and fastest in Q2 marked yet another superb Saturday for MotoGP's form man Quartararo.

The history books tell us he will be tough to stop on Sunday having eased to victory the last two times he clinched pole position in Jerez.

But one thing you can always rely on in the premier class is to expect the unexpected. Nothing is as ever as straight forward as it seems in MotoGP.

So don't miss lights out at 2pm local time (5.30pm IST) at the famed Circuit de Jerez Angel Nito on Sunday.

The Indian audience can catch all the action live on Eurosport channels.

SPANISH GP TOP 10 Qualifiers:

1. Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) - 1:36.775

2. Franco Morbidelli (Petronas Yamaha SRT) + 0.057

3. Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team) + 0.105

4. Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) + 0.205

5. Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda Idemitsu) + 0.253

6. Johann Zarco (Pramac Racing) + 0.299

7. Maverick Viñales (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) + 0.315

8. Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing Team Gresini) + 0.330

9. Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) + 0.369

10. Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar) + 0.399

11. Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) + 0.712

12. Stefan Bradl (Honda HRC) + 0.747

(By a special arrangement with Dorna Sports)