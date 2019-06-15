English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Quartararo heads a four-factory fight in Catalunya MotoGP

By
Fabio Quartararo
Fabio Quartararo ended the opening day clear of the competition by almost three tenths.

Bengaluru, June 15: You cannot keep a good man down goes the adage and it came true on the opening day of the free practice sessions of the Catalunya GP at the Circuit de Catalunya in Barcelona as rookie sensation Fabio Quartararo (Petronas Yamaha SRT) came straight out the blocks from arm pump surgery to lead the way.

Quick in FP1 and his fastest in FP2 enough to take over at the top, he ended the opening day clear of the competition by almost three tenths.

That competition made it an impressive four factories in the top four, however, with Andrea Dovizioso (Mission Winnow Ducati) in P2, Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda Idemitsu) in third and Pol Espargaro (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) in fourth - with all three within 0.033 on the chase.

The morning session was a fairly quiet one by MotoGP standards, with a bit of a hairy entrance into Turn 10 for Jack Miller (Pramac Racing) and a little snap at the same place for Marquez two of the stand outs. But it would nevertheless prove a crucial session for the reigning champion as he was the only rider in the top ten who didn't improve his laptime in the afternoon. He didn't fit a new soft tyre but was able to stay in ninth, so the 'extra' tyre on Saturday could prove a masterstroke.

It wasn't by much at Catalunya, however, with Valentino Rossi (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) an infinitesimal 0.003 behind compatriot and VR46 Riders Academy member Morbidelli. After a tougher run of late, especially on Friday and Saturday, it was a big step forward for the 'Doctor' at a venue he's reigned more than anyone.

See how the cards play out in FP3 as it decides those heading straight through to Q2 at on Saturday where qualifying begins at 2.10pm local time (5.40pm IST) and the grid for Round 7 is decided.

(By a special arrangement with Dorna Sports)

More FABIO QUARTARARO News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 20 - June 15 2019, 03:00 PM
Sri Lanka
Australia
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, June 15, 2019, 12:38 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 15, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue