Racing Point's Sergio Perez isolating after inconclusive COVID-19 test

All personnel who are attending races must undergo testing for the virus, which caused the suspension of the Formula One season – along with sport around the globe – in March.

On Thursday, Racing Point confirmed Perez was not at Silverstone after an inconclusive test result.

It has also been confirmed a small group of Racing Point team members, who had been in contact with Perez, were also isolating and would – along with the driver – be re-tested in line with standard procedure.

Prior to this incident, there have been no positive or inconclusive tests since the 2020 season got started in Austria on July 5.

Perez is sixth in the drivers standings after three races on 22 points, level with Alex Albon of Red Bull.