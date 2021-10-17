Rally de Hampi: Rajendra, Aishwarya reign supreme

Defending champion in the top pro-expert class Nataraj of TVS Racing suffered a did not finish.

Pune mariner Ashish Raorane, could finish only fourth in the expert class, but his very presence in Hampi gave a chance to the fans to watch a Dakar hero and his super machine.

Aishwarya, Ashishrao and Aman in fray for Hampi bike rally nationals

"It's like training for a marathon and coming for sprint. But is a rear opportunity for our fans to watch our heroes,'' said a veteran motorsport enthusiast, Rohit of the organising club, Motorsports Academy of Vijayanagar (MAV), about Ashish, who is one among the two confirmed for Dakar 2022 in Saudi Arabia next January along with Kerala's Harith Noah.

Making a clean sweep of the top-four places in the overall honours and winning every class they entered, the Hosur-based two-wheeler tyre specialists, TVS Racing, made their speed statement in style on the dirt tracks around the Hampi heritage region in the first round supported by Karnataka Tourism, Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports, TVS Apache and Hotel Royal Orchid.

Sarath Mohan, a privateer from Malappuram, won the expert class while another Kerala rider Ajin Abraham clinched the gold in the Super Sport 130cc Group B class.

Coimbatore riders Sasikumar (165cc), and veteran biker and Riders' representative Venu Ramesh Kumar (400cc), also took the top spot on the podium in their respective classes.

Samuel Jacob, Mohammed Zaheer won gold in their classes while Nadeem Ahmed became the Star of Karnataka, the support race.

The Bike Rally Nationals promoted by GodSpeed Racing are scheduled to run five more rounds for the 2021 championship.

RESULTS:

Overall: 1. Rajendra RE (TVS Racing) (01:01:39.474); 2. Samuel Jacob (TVS) (01:02:12.993); 3. Abdul Waheed Tanvir (TVS) (01:02:25.753)

Class 1: Super Bike-Pro Expert Group A: 1. Rajendra RE (TVS Racing) (01:01:39.474); ); 2. Abdul Waheed Tanvir (TVS) (01:02:25.753); 3. Goutham Rao R (Pvt.) (01:11:52.935). (All 3 Bengaluru.)

Class 1A: Super Bike (Expert) Group A: 1. Sarath Mohan (Privateer - Malappuram) (01:03:22.563); 2. Asad Khan (Chikmagalur - Pvt.) (01:05:26.509); 3. Badal Subhash Doshi (Vashi - Pvt.) (01:06:35.506).

Class 2: Super Sport 130 Group B: 1. Ajin Abraham (Kerala) (01:10:45.998); 2. Nithesh G Poojari (Mangaluru)(01:13:27.186); 3. Deepak Naidu (Bengaluru) (01:14:12.420).

Class 3: Super Sport 165 Group B: 1. Sasikumar K (Coimbatore) (01:07:12.705); 2. Pavan BK (Bengaluru) (01:07:55.068); 3. Stephen Roy (Kushalanagar) (01:10:11.197). (All 3 privateers)

Class 4: Super Sport 260 Group B: 1. Samuel Jacob (Hosur) (01:02:12.993); 2. Imran Pasha J (Mysuru) (01:02:29.794); 3. Sachin D (Hosur) (01:03:54.305). (All three are from TVS Racing)

Class 5: Super Sport 400 Group B: 1.Venu Rameshkumar (Coimbatore) (01:12:15.155); 2. Sajeesh Reghunathan (Bengaluru) (01:12:26.679); 3. Sravan Kumar Kuttoor (Hyderabad) (01:20:46.064).

Class 6: Super Sport 550 Group B: 1. Mohammed Zaheer (01:10:52.393); 2. Sharath Kumar (01:15:20.814); 3. Naresh VS (1:20:12.947); All 3 Bengaluru).

Class 7: Group "B" (S0 to S3 Scooters up to 210CC): 1. Shamim Khan (Hosur) (01:09:31.818); Karthik (01:09:36.111); 3. Syed Asif Ali (Bengaluru) (01:10:18.611). All 3 TVS Racing).

Class 8: Group "B" Ladies Class (Open Indian M/c): 1. Aishwarya Pissay M (Bengaluru - TVS Racing) (01:10:20.050); 2. Tanika Shanbhag (Satara pvt.) (01:13:20.998); 3. Ryhana Bee (Chennai pvt.) (01:13:33.072).

Class 9: Star of Karnataka (Non-Championship support class): 1. Nadeem Ahamed (Mysuru) (01:11:54.369); 2. Mohammed Israr (Mysuru) (01:19:33.041); 3. Vinay Channarudraiah (Bengaluru) (01:23:10.010).

(Source: MAV)