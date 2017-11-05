Points record for Rea as he signs off in style

Bengaluru/Doha, November 5: World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea signed off the season in style by winning the final race of the season under lights in Qatar.

The victory in the final race of the World Superbike Championship (WSBK) also saw the Kawasaki rider creating a new record for the most points scored in a single season.

Rea's 556 surpassed that of Colin Edwards' long-standing record set in 2002 as curtains came down on a glittering season under the floodlit Losail International Circuit.

Rea crossed the chequered flag just under two seconds ahead of Chaz Davies (Aruba.it Racing - Ducati), with Alex Lowes (Pata Yamaha Official WorldSBK Team) in third.

The Northern Irishman ended the WSBK season with with 16 victories and 24 podiums and is eager to continue the momentum next year.

Daviez clinched the overall runner-up spot with 403 points, 30 ahead of Kawasaki's Tom Sykes , who ended up third.

The WorldSBK riders will be back in action at the first round of the 2018 season at Phillip Island in Australia next February.

The traditional Prize Giving Gala was held at Losail as the champions celebrated under the night sky.

In the Supersport category, Lucas Mahias (GRT Yamaha Official WorldSSP Team) clinched the crown with a narrow (0.023s) victory over Jules Cluzel (CIA Landlord Insurance Honda).

Meanwhile, comeback hero Kenan Sofuoglu (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) performed brilliantly to finish in third place, though it was just not enough for him to keep the title he has won on five previous occasions.