Red Bull KTM signs Jack Miller on a two-year deal

The Ducati man will race along with Brad Binder for the next two seasons.

Miller, who turned 27 in January has already has more than a decade of Grand Prix experience, including nine victories and almost 30 podiums in both Moto3 and MotoGP.

2014 was the most prolific term of his career so far as a powerful union with Aki Ajo's Red Bull KTM Ajo squad saw him score six wins and only just miss out on the Moto3 title.

He made a high-profile move straight into the MotoGP category for 2015.

Miller will link up again with Francesco Guidotti, having worked with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing's current Team Manager for three of his eight years in MotoGP.

"Having Jack alongside Brad in our team means we have another strong asset. I know him well, I know how he likes to work and what he can bring to the box. I believe his character and the way he will ride and push our KTM RC16 will help us a lot at this stage of our project,: Guidotti said.

"Like Brad, Jack is a pure racer: he will find the limits and the maximum of any condition and any package and still 'go for it' to get the result and that is quite a rare quality. The next two seasons will be exciting," he added.

KTM Motorsports Director Pit Beirer shared his views.

"Of course we've known Jack since he made a boom with Aki and our Moto3 program and it's a big pleasure to bring a rider of his capabilities into our MotoGP structure. He left us with a positive impression, and we've stayed in contact.

"Jack's approach and attitude to racing are very similar to ours. I am very proud that he comes back to Red Bull KTM again and he will be a great addition to our mission," Beirersaid.

Miller is currently perched ninth in 2022 FIM MotoGP World Championship with 65 points.

The next race is in Germany on June 19.

