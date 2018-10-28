English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Ricciardo denies Verstappen in Red Bull one-two

By
DanielRicciardo - cropped

Mexico, October 27: Daniel Ricciardo denied team-mate Max Verstappen his first Formula One pole position as Red Bull claimed a one-two at the Mexican Grand Prix, where Lewis Hamilton is set to clinch the title on Sunday (October 28).

Verstappen had suggested that the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez might suit Red Bull and so it proved, but it is not the Dutchman who will lead the grid on race day after Ricciardo's late show.

It had looked as though Verstappen, 21, would become the youngest pole-sitter in F1 history as he followed up leading times in all three practice sessions with the best time in Q2 and initially in Q3.

But after Sebastian Vettel failed to top Verstappen's time, Ricciardo came storming through in a time of one minute and 14.759 seconds that his team-mate could not top.

Ricciardo will leave Red Bull for Renault at the end of the year, yet this was his second pole of the year and he will chase his third win of 2018 on Sunday.

Verstappen fumed as Ricciardo celebrated, but Hamilton - in third - was considerably happier as he qualified ahead of title rival Vettel to edge towards the drivers' championship.

Although Hamilton missed the opportunity to clinch his fifth crown last week, a finish of seventh or higher will be enough in Mexico City even if Vettel wins the race.

Meanwhile, Fernando Alonso's season - set to be his last in F1 - continued to wind down in unspectacular fashion as the two-time champion scraped into Q2 after a wobble and qualified in 12th.

PROVISIONAL CLASSIFICATION

1. Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull) 1:14.759 2. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) +0.026s 3. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) +0.135s 4. Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari) +0.211s 5. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) +0.401s 6. Kimi Raikkonen (Ferrari) +0.571s 7. Nico Hulkenberg (Renault) +1.068s 8. Carlos Sainz Jr (Renault) +1.325s 9. Charles Leclerc (Sauber) +1.430s 10. Marcus Ericsson (Sauber) +1.754s

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: ATM 2 - 0 RSO
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

    Story first published: Sunday, October 28, 2018, 1:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 28, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue