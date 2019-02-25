English

Rins turns the tables on Day 2 of MotoGP Qatar test

By
Alex Rins
Alex Rins continued to look like a serious 2019 contender.

Bengaluru/Doha, February 25: Spaniard Alex Rins of Team Suzuki Ecstar put in a terrific 1:54.593 to go fastest on the second day of the final MotoGP pre-season tests under lights at the Losail International Circuit in Qatar.

But it remained tight at the top as the tables turned and Maverick Vinales (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) ended the day just 0.057 in arrears.

That made some headlines in itself, but the man in third stole some too: rookie Fabio Quartararo (Petronas Yamaha SRT) stormed to third overall.

47 laps was the final number for Rins as the Suzuki man continued to look like a serious 2019 contender.

Vinales remains close

Vinales remains close

So what of Yamaha? Vinales did a slightly increased 52 laps on Day 2 and was almost top, but he did say they needed to make more progress and improve on the final day.

Despite having low grip due to track conditions, the Spaniard impressed by setting a fastest lap of 1'54.650s on lap 33 for a temporary first place.

Different for Rossi

Different for Rossi

It was a different story - in terms of laptime at least - for team-mate Valentino Rossi.

The 'Doctor' ended the day down in P19 and over a second off Vinales after 51 laps, but the number 46 has never been one to blast out the blocks in testing.

Team Director Massimo Meregalli says it's been time to confirm positives from Sepang, and that the speed and consistency from Day 1 were encouraging.

Marquez fastest

Marquez fastest

At Honda, Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) was the fastest man for the marque, in fifth.

A 1:55.004 was his best effort, but crucially the reigning champion managed nearly 60 laps - a good sign in his ongoing recovery from shoulder surgery, with Marquez having done less than forty on most test days so far.

Espargaro impresses

Espargaro impresses

Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing Team Gresini) impressed once again on Day 2. He ended the day in sixth and put in 55 laps.

Aprilia had a new exhaust, and Technical Manager Romano Albesiano said Espargaro and team-mate Andrea Iannone were testing race setup and aero.

There is only one session remaining now before FP1 begins and the pressure really mounts. The action starts from 4pm local time (IST 6.30pm)

    Story first published: Monday, February 25, 2019, 9:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 25, 2019

