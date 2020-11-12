Rossi given all-clear for Valencia Grand Prix after 'marginally' positive COVID-19 test

Seven-time MotoGP champion Rossi had appeared in danger of missing a third race in four after media reports suggested the Monster Energy Yamaha rider had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week.

But his team set the record straight on Thursday, revealing he has been given the green light to feature in Valencia.

The factory Yamaha team confirmed Rossi's test on Tuesday returned a result that was deemed "positive with very low viral load" the next day.

The Italian was recommended to take another two tests for greater clarity, which were conducted on Wednesday and Thursday and both came back negative.

Rossi was allowed to travel to Valencia between the latter two tests and, following the all-clear on Thursday, he joined up with his team again.

A team statement read: "Today, Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP's Valentino Rossi received confirmation that he will be able to take part in this weekend's Gran Premio de la Comunitat Valenciana.

"Following a weakly positive PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) test result received on Tuesday November 10, Valentino Rossi had to have two further PCR tests done (on November 11 and 12), as per FIM regulations, in order to be allowed to take part in the upcoming Valencia GP.

"Both follow-up tests came back negative for the COVID-19 virus, confirming Rossi's attendance for this race weekend."

Rossi was absent for back-to-back races in Aragon last month after contracting the virus.

He then looked set to miss the European Grand Prix last weekend as he tested positive again, only to be cleared following two negative results.

Rossi is due a change of fortune, as his return was cut short by a technical issue.