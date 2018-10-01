English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

You never know! - Vettel not giving up title hopes

By
Sebastian Vettel
Sebastian Vettel

Moscow, October 1: Sebastian Vettel insists he will do all he can to put Lewis Hamilton under pressure in the Formula One title race, despite acknowledging the difficulty of overturning a 50-point deficit.

Hamilton's win in Russia on Sunday (September 30) saw Vettel slip further off the pace as he was only able to finish third, with Valtteri Bottas having completed a Mercedes one-two.

The defending champion looks to be closing on another title, but Vettel is determined he will not give up the chase.

"We have to be third and settle with that for today," he said after Sunday's race.

"I still believe in our chances, yes. It takes one DNF and then all of a sudden things look different - ideally two , but I'm not wishing that on Lewis.

"You never know what happens, so we need to stay on top of our game, which maybe we haven't been completely this weekend, and make sure that, from where we are now, we focus on winning the last races."

And Vettel was bemused by the reaction to Mercedes' decision to order Bottas to let Hamilton triumph, believing it to be a "no-brainer".

"I think in the position they were in it was a no-brainer what they did, so maybe not all the questions are justified," he said.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: BET 1 - 0 LGN
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Monday, October 1, 2018, 0:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 1, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue