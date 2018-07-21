English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

F1: Vettel smashes lap record to take Hockenheim pole after Hamilton woe

Posted By:
Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari
Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari

Hockenheim, July 21: Sebastian Vettel took full advantage of Lewis Hamilton's hydraulic problems as he secured a fifth pole of the Formula One season in dramatic style at the German Grand Prix.

Hamilton was a surprise early casualty at Hockenheim as his Mercedes lost power at the end of Q1, the Briton unable to make it back to the pits.

That meant the world champion will only start 14th while championship leader Vettel will set off from the front, offering him a great chance to increase his eight-point advantage over Hamilton on Sunday.

Vettel had seen Ferrari team-mate Kimi Raikkonen and Valtteri Bottas top the first two qualifying sessions, but when it really mattered it was the German who shone.

He quickly went three tenths faster than Raikkonen but found himself behind Bottas in the closing seconds as the Finn set a blistering pace that left Toto Wolff aghast in the pits.

A second pole of the season was not to be for the Mercedes man, though, as Vettel turned on the style to snatch top spot with a new lap record – the German stopping the clock at 1:11.212.

"I felt in Q1 that the car could do it and sometimes you just know," he said in a post-session interview on track.

"It just kept getting better and better, and I knew on the last lap I knew had a bit extra in me, and I was able to squeeze everything out. I'm very happy."

Bottas and Raikkonen complete the top three, with Max Verstappen taking his place alongside the latter on the second row. His Red Bull team-mate Daniel Ricciardo qualified 15th but will start at the back of the grid due to a raft of penalties.

PROVISIONAL CLASSIFICATION

1. Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari) 1:11.212 2. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) 1:11.416 3. Kimi Raikkonen (Ferrari) 1:11.547 4. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 1:11.822 5. Kevin Magnussen (Haas) 1:12.200 6. Romain Grosjean (Haas) 1:12.544 7. Nico Hulkenberg (Renault) 1:12.560 8. Carlos Sainz (Renault) 1:12.692 9. Charles LeClerc (Sauber) 1:12.717 10. Sergio Perez (Force India) 1:12.774

Source: OPTA

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Saturday, July 21, 2018, 20:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 21, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue