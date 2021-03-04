Vettel sees 'potential' at Aston Martin

Vettel, a four-time F1 champion, left Ferrari at the end of the 2020 campaign, bringing an end to a six-season stint with the Italian manufacturers.

Charles Leclerc had usurped him as Ferrari's number one driver, and Vettel slumped to a 13th-placed finish in last year's drivers' standings, claiming just one podium finish.

Vettel has now switched to Aston Martin, who have rebranded the Racing Point team to make their F1 return after a 61-year break from the competition.

The German made no secret of his disappointment at how his final season at Ferrari panned out but is anticipating an exciting debut year with Aston Martin.

"I am not happy with last year in terms of performance – partly my performance – but I accepted it," said Vettel at the unveiling of the AMR21 car on Wednesday, which also featured NFL great Tom Brady and Hollywood star Daniel Craig.

"There are things that didn't go well, but I am looking forward to this year.

"I go racing to win and obviously it's a very exciting project, a new start and a new chapter for the entire team. I'm very much looking forward to it.

"Winning is maybe a bit ambitious straight away, but it's everybody's goal, it's why we go racing.

"Even though I have raced for four Formula One teams and for many years, starting a new season with a new team still gives me a sense of excitement.

"I see potential. I think the team has always been very successful in the past with limited resources, now the regulations in F1 are changing, and with the new launch of Aston Martin coming back, a lot of talented people joining and coming together to this already good group already, I think it's [his arrival is] only an addition.

"So I hope that I can contribute as well, and I think if we keep sharing that joy and passion then good things will follow."

Vettel's Ferrari future was decided before the 2020 season – which was derailed due to the COVID-19 pandemic – had started, yet he claims to have had no doubt that Aston Martin was the right move.

"As a driver, I have always kept my eye on the competition and this team has consistently impressed me with what they have been able to do without the biggest of budgets," he added.

"So, when Lawrence [Stroll] and Otmar [Szafnauer] approached me last year, and explained what their ambitions were, I was immediately very motivated to join the team. "I love the history of motor racing and Aston Martin is one of the great names of the past, so it is fun to be part of their return to Formula One after an absence of 61 years. "I have not driven the car yet but I think it looks great. I am really looking forward to getting it out on the track. I am also looking forward to working with and getting to know better everyone in the team, including my team-mate Lance [Stroll]. We will certainly make a big effort to deliver some good results together and have fun doing it."