Sebastian Vettel to leave Ferrari at the end of season

Italy's Gazetta dello Sport daily had recently reported that Vettel was being offered a one-year extension with a salary reduction by the sport's oldest and most successful team.

But the 32-year-old, who was set to be out of contract at the end of 2020, reportedly rejected the terms offered in the new deal as Ferrari and the German driver decided to mutually part ways with the Maranello-based team officially announcing it on their Twitter handle.

"Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow and Sebastian Vettel have jointly decided not to extend the current contract covering Sebastian's services as a driver with the team, beyond its current expiry date of the end of the 2020 Formula 1 season," Ferrari tweeted.

Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow and Sebastian Vettel decide not to extend their contracthttps://t.co/LMvLsJZiP8 — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) May 12, 2020

Vettel had joined Ferrari in 2015 after winning all his titles with Red Bull and had dreamt of emulating his boyhood hero Michael Schumacher, who took five of his seven titles .

The father of three had recently said that he could have a new deal done before the start of a season delayed by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Ferrari have said the German was their first choice to partner Charles Leclerc, but reports in Italy said they wanted an answer by the end of April to ensure potential replacements were still available.

Leclerc, who won two races last year and is only 22, has a contract until 2024 and is seen as Ferrari's future and likely first champion since Kimi Raikkonen in 2007.

"My relationship with Scuderia Ferrari will finish at the end of 2020. In order to get the best possible results in this sport, it's vital for all parties to work in perfect harmony. The team and I've realised that there's no longer a common desire to stay together beyond the end of this season," said Vetel.

The German was quick to add that finance was not a concern in his decision to leave the team.

"Financial matters haven't played any part in this joint decision. That's not the way I think when it comes to making certain choices and it'll never be," he added.

