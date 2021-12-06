Sebastien Loeb banks on UAE testing to win elusive Dakar

The 44th edition of the toughest off-road rallies of all times will be held in Saudi Arabia from January 2 to 14, 2022.

The world's most successful rally driver and his Bahrain Raid Xtreme (BRX) team-mates Nani Roma and Orlando Terranova have been taking part in a second wave of tests in the Emirates at the wheel the Hunter T1+.

Loeb wins Dakar eighth stage, Al Attiyah edges closer to title

Roma, twice a Dakar winner and 2013 Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge champion, put the Hunter T1+ through its paces in the Umm Al Quwain desert last week before Loeb and Argentinian driver Terranova took over yesterday.

"This is extremely valuable testing as we have all the conditions here that we're going to face in the Dakar,: said Loeb, accompanied by co-driver Fabian Lurquin.

"Added to that, it's a perfect opportunity for us to work together to concentrate our efforts on navigation which is where the Dakar will be won or lost."

Navigation the key Terranova, partnered by Dani Oliveras, commented: "It's my first time in the new car and it is great to experience it in the same conditions as we will find on the Dakar in four weeks' time. Dani and I have been working on our navigation as it will be crucial in Saudi Arabia not to make any mistakes." Roma and his co-driver, Alex Haro, had previously spent five days in the Umm Al Quwain testing the Hunter T1+, which uses fuel that reduces greenhouse gas emissions by 80 per cent compared to petrol. Most demanding rally The fuel is made from generation 2 biofuel manufactured from agricultural waste and efuels created from carbon capture, and will be used in the three BRX cars at the 2022 FIA Dakar Rally. BRX believes the most demanding motor race in the world can demonstrate that such fuels can be used as an alternative to petrol and diesel in road transport, and immediately make a contribution to fighting climate change. Desert duel Over two weeks at the Dakar, the cars will race 8,500km across the deserts of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, starting in Ha'il and finishing in Jeddah, with a mid-event rest day in Riyadh. T1+ cars run on larger tyres, with increased suspension travel and a wider track. The car now benefits from 37" tyres on 17" rims, with suspension travel increased from 280mm to 350mm and the body width increased from 2m to 2.3m to accommodate this. Dakar 2022 These changes have necessitated a radical redesign of the Hunter, and Prodrive has used this as an opportunity to make further improvements, including a larger windscreen for improved visibility and a refinement of a number of systems throughout the car. Loeb and co-driver Daniel Elena were forced to retire from the stage eight of 2021 FIA Dakar Rally which was won by Stephane Peterhansel. For the records it was the 14th title for man they call Monsieur Dakar -- that is eight victories behind the wheel of a car to add to the six wins the Frenchman claimed in the bike category. Qatar's two-time Dakar champion Nasser Saleh Al Attiyah finished second while Carlos Sainz ended up third to round off a star-studded podium.