Sherco TVS Factory Rally team's Michael Metge wins Baja Aragon

Michael Metge won the Baja Aragon, while his teammate and brother Adrien Metge finished 3rd
Teruel, July 23: Sherco TVS Factory Rally Team's Michael Metge continued his strong form on Day 3 to win the 35th edition of Baja Aragon. This is the first time the Sherco TVS Factory Rally team has won the Baja Aragon championship.

Michael Metge starred in his first race with the Sherco TVS Factory Rally Team bagging his 1st victory at this Rally. Michael's teammate and brother Adrien Metge also showcased strong performance and got on the podium with a P3 finish. Aishwarya Pissay unfortunately suffered an injury during the Rally and had to abandon the Rally at the start of Day 3.

Commenting on the Rally, David Casteu, Team Manager, Sherco TVS Factory Rally team said, "Baja Aragon was an intense experience for the team with multiple ups and downs, however, both the Metge brothers showcased tremendous character. Michael was excellent throughout the Rally, displaying immense professionalism and his performance has boosted the team's spirit. Adrien also picked pace swiftly under pressure and harsh terrains to cement his podium finish. Overall, this has been a good start to the season and I hope we continue the same momentum going forward."

Commenting on his performance, Michael Metge said, "The Baja Aragon is tough and very competitive and I am thrilled to have maintained a consistent performance and finish at the top. This was my first stint with Sherco TVS Factory Rally team and I am grateful to them for the support. The RTR 450 is an amazing race machine which truly complements my riding style. I look forward to pushing my limits on it in the upcoming Rallies."

Talking about his performance, Adrien Metge said, "The Baja Aragon was my first Rally post my recovery, therefore, the pressure and expectations were tremendous. With the support of the technical crew and my team, I gained confidence through the Rally and managed a podium finish. This has fueled my confidence and I am now focused on improving my performance over the next Rallies."

Rankings for the Final Stage:

Michael Metge - P1
Adrien Metge - P3

Source: Press Release

    Read more about: motorsport tvs sport rally news
    Story first published: Monday, July 23, 2018, 15:21 [IST]
