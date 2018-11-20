Six reasons behind Ogier's sixth World Rally Championship crown

Perfect start

A lights-to-flag win at round one in Monte Carlo was the perfect start to the season for Ogier. His fifth straight WRC win in the French Alps came after a sublime effort from Gap's local hero.

"Monte is always such a difficult rally and everybody made mistakes on this one, with the conditions always changing. We made mistakes as well, just less than our rivals," Ogier said after the win.

Evolution of the Ford Fiesta WRC

Moving into its second season, M-Sport worked tirelessly on the development of the car which had won both the manufacturers' FIA World Rally Championship title and the drivers' and co-drivers' titles for Ogier and Julien Ingrassia.

M-Sport's chief rally engineer Chris Williams explained: "Development is always ongoing with a rally car, but what also helped Séb and Julien take their second title with us was the way we all learned more and more about how to get the best out of the car. Through this season, they really figured out the best set-up and how to make this car very fast."

Snow man!

Rally Sweden was one of the most frustrating rallies of Ogier's career. Heavy snowfall on the opening day made it impossible for the Frenchman to have any impression on the sharp end of the leaderboard - he was almost three minutes back after day one.

His only chance of points came on the bonus points-paying Power Stage. Some quick thinking and cool calculations from M-Sport Ford World Rally Team allowed the British team to find Ogier a preferable place in the running order and he made the most of it with second fastest time and more valuable points.

Good fortune

Equal third going into the second half of Rally Mexico, Ogier leap-frogged his way to the front when rivals Sebastien Loeb and Dani Sordo suffered punctures in the Rally Mexico stage.

That Saturday afternoon was, however, trademark super-Séb Ogier. He won every stage and laid the foundations for a sensational second success of the season.

Two out of three

Two out of three ain't bad. Williams added: "Mexico showed, once again, what Sbb and Julien are capable of. When they needed to find the speed, they really found it and delivered."

Three out of four

Departing his 'home' round on the French island of Corsica, Ogier held a 17-point lead following his third win from the first four rallies. And, like round one in Monte Carlo, the defending champion was never headed.

M-Sport team principal Malcolm Wilson said: "That win in Corsica was so important for us. We'd worked hard on the car for the tarmac and this showed it was absolutely right. And to come away from there with three wins from four starts, things were looking very good for Séb and Julien."