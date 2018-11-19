Ogier wins sixth successive World Rally Championship crown

This year's championship has been the most exciting in years, but Ogier, Ingrassia and M-Sport Ford produced something special once again - speed, determination and outstanding team spirit all contributing to another very successful year for the Cumbrian squad.

Ogier and Ingrassia headed into the final day of competition knowing that six was the magic number - a sixth place finish all they needed to claim a sixth successive FIA WRC crown.

Doing what they needed to do in a sensational fight that went down to the wire, the pressure was on Ogier's rivals and, one by one, Thierry Neuville and Ott Tanak hit trouble - each caught out whilst refusing to give up the fight and pushing admirably through the treacherous conditions.

That meant only one thing, Ogier and Ingrassia had done it - defending the crown they secured with the Ford Fiesta WRC 12 months previous. The result was the perfect way for the team to say farewell to their champions after two very special years together.

(With inputs from M-Sport/WRC/Red Bull)